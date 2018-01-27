अपना शहर चुनें

UK में 10 साल के भारतीय मूल के बच्चे का कमाल, IQ टेस्ट में आइंस्टीन और हॉकिंग को पीछे छोड़ा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 12:44 PM IST
Indian origin boy beats IQ scores of Einstein, Hawking in UK
Mehul Garg
यूके में भारतीय मूल के 10 साल के बच्चे ने बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल की है। इस बच्चे ने सबसे कम उम्र में मेनसा आईक्यू टेस्ट में हाई स्कोर किया है जोकि एलबर्ट आइंस्टीन और स्टीफन हाकिंग से भी ज्यादा है।

मेहुल गर्ग नाम के इस बच्चे को लोग माही पुकारते हैं। माही ने निश्चय किया था कि वह अपने 13 साल के बड़े भाई ध्रुव गर्ग को फॉलो करेगा जिसने पिछले साल इसी टेस्ट में हाई स्कोर 162 बनाया था। माही की मां दिव्या गर्ग ने बताया कि बड़े भाई को स्कोर करता देख माही ने भी यह साबित किया कि वह अपने भाई से किसी भी मामले में पीछे नहीं है।

हाई आईक्यू सोसाइटी ने बताया कि जो हाई स्कोर किया गया है वह आइंस्टीन और हाकिंग से 2 प्वाइंटस ज्यादा है। जिससे कि स्कोर करने वाला बच्चा उन 1 फीसदी लोगों में है जिन्होंने ये उपलब्धि हासिल की है। 

मेहुल ने बताया कि टेस्ट में भाषा से जुड़े सवाल, रीजनिंग और परिभाषाएं भी थीं और इसमें लॉजिक सेंस को भी मापा गया था। मेहुल ने बताया कि जब एग्जाम का रिजल्ट आया तो उसकी आंखों से आंसू निकल आये। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि एग्जाम की वजह से उन पर बहुत दवाब था लेकिन जब उनके पापा गौरव गर्ग ने उन्हें समझाया तो वह थोड़ा शांत हो पाये। 

मेहुल को क्रिकेट और आइस स्केटिंग में दिलचस्पी है। इनका पसंदीदा विषय गणित है और वह गूगल जैसी कंपनी को लीड करना चाहते हैं। वह और उनके भाई कई सोशल प्रोजेक्ट पर भी काम कर रहे हैं। 
