ब्रिटिश यूनिवर्सिटी में भारतीय आवेदकों की तादाद बढ़ी, पिछले साल की तुलना में भारी बढ़त

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 03:46 AM IST
A huge increase of Indian applicants in European British universities compared to last year
इस साल ब्रिटेन के विश्वविद्यालयों में भारतीय छात्र आवेदकों की तादाद बढ़ी है। पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार 36 फीसदी ज्यादा भारतीय छात्रों ने ब्रिटिश विश्वविद्यालयों में विभिन्न पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए आवेदन किए। 

भारत के कुल 4470 छात्रों ने स्नातक पाठ्यक्रम के लिए आवेदन डाले हैं। इस बार यूरोपीय संघ और विदेशों से एक लाख से ज्यादा छात्रों के आवेदन आए हैं। यूरोपीय संघ के 43510 छात्रों ने आवेदन किए हैं, जो 3.4 फीसदी ज्यादा है। 
british universities indian european union

