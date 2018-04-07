शहर चुनें

जर्मनी: अज्ञात शख्स ने भीड़ पर चढ़ाई कार, कई लोगों की मौत और 30 से ज्यादा घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 09:54 PM IST
Germany: vehicle drove into crowd kills many people and injured more than thirty
जर्मनी के मंस्टर शहर में शनिवार को एक अज्ञात शख्स ने कई लोगों पर कार चढ़ा दी। हादसे में कई लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएफपी के मुताबिक, जर्मन पुलिस ने घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि कई लोगों की मारे जाने की आशंका है और 30 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं।
 



पुलिस ने आगे बताया 'बेकाबू कार सड़क किनारे पैदल चल रहे लोगों पर चढ़ गई। जिसके बाद कार चालक ने कार से नीचे उतरकर भीड़ के बीच ही खुद को मौत के घाट उतार दिया।' 

हालांकि पुलिस ने अभी तक इस बात की आधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं की है कि इसमें कितने लोग मारे जा चुके हैं। यह भी साफ नहीं हो सका है कि आखिर गाड़ी किसने और क्यों चढ़ाई या यह किसी साजिश के तहत की गई घटना है। 
