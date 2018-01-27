अपना शहर चुनें

कश्मीर को लेकर लंदन में भारत विरोधी प्रदर्शन, भारतीयों ने दिया करारा जवाब

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 01:46 PM IST
Clashes in London after Lord Nazir calls for Kashmir's independence on Republic Day
गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर लंदन के भारतीय उच्चायोग के बाहर भारत के समर्थकों और भारत विरोधी प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच टकराव की स्थिति पैदा हो गई। पाकिस्तान के लॉर्ड नजीर की अगुआई में भारत के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा था जिसमें प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कश्मीर के साथ ही खालिस्तान के लिए आजादी का आह्वान किया। इस प्रदर्शन का कई भारतीय और ब्रिटिश समूहों ने विरोध भी किया।

मध्य लंदन में स्थित भारतीय उच्चायोग के बाहर भारत विरोध में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने नारेबाजी की। जिससे नाराज होकर भारत के समर्थकों ने उनका विरोध किया और थोड़ी ही देर में टकराव ने हिंसा का रूप ले लिया। जिसके बाद पुलिस के हस्तक्षेप से मामले को शांत कराया गया। भारतीय समर्थकों ने लॉर्ड नजीर को निशाने पर लेते हुए कहा कि वह पाकिस्तान के खेल को खुले तौर से खेलकर ब्रिटिश प्रणाली का मजाक उड़ा रहा है। इस बीच लंदन में तैनात भारतीय उच्चायुक्त ने इस प्रदर्शन को 'एक बदनाम नेता की बेसब्र कोशिश' बताया।
 


भारतीय उच्चायोग की इमारत के बाहर दोनों पक्षों के दर्जनों लोगों ने एक-दूसरे पर खूब भड़ास निकाली और जिसके बाद मामला बढ़ता देख स्कॉटलैंड यार्ड के जवानों को बीच-बचाव करना पड़ा।

आपको बता दें कि लॉर्ड नजीर पर काफी विवादास्पद व्यक्ति है, जिस पर कई घोटाले के आरोप हैं। उसे खतरनाक ड्राइविंग के लिए सजा भी मिल चुकी है। इसके अलावा लेबर पार्टी से उनके विरोधी विचारों के कारण निकाल दिया गया था। 
