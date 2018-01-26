अपना शहर चुनें

दावोस में राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप बोले- अमेरिका फर्स्ट का मतलब हम अकेले नहीं

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 07:38 PM IST
America first meaning is we are not alone says President Donald Trump
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने स्विट्जरलैंड के दावोस में विश्व आर्थिक मंच को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि अमेरिका फर्स्ट का मतबल यह नहीं है कि अमेरिका अकेला है।

बिजनेस एग्जीक्यूटिव और अन्य विश्व नेताओं को संबोधित करते हुए ट्रंप ने कहा कि अगर अमेरिका आगे बढ़ता है तो विश्व आगे बढ़ता है। हमने आतंकवादी संगठन आईएसआईएस के खात्मे पर बेहतर काम किया है जिसके लिए अन्य देशों का भी साथ चाहिए।'




बता दें कि इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी दावोस में अपने संबोधन में दुनिया के समक्ष आतंकवाद और जलवायु परिवर्तन की चुनौतियों पर चिंता जताई थी।

उन्होंने कहा था कि ‘आतंकवाद के समान खतरनाक’ बताया था। साथ ही चीन ने वैश्वीकरण की प्रक्रिया को मजबूत करने के लिए भारत के साथ सहयोग बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया है।'

RELATED

बता दें कि विश्व आर्थिक मंच की बैठक में दुनिया भर के बड़े नेताओं, कारोबारियों, उद्योगपतियों और अर्थशास्त्रियों का जमावड़ा होता है।
donald trump president america first davos pm modi

