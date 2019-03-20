शहर चुनें

भूकंप से कांपा तुर्की, रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.4 मापी गई तीव्रता

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अंकारा Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 02:24 PM IST
बुधवार सुबह तुर्की में भूकंप के शक्तिशाली झटके महसूस किए गए। इसे रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.4 मापा गया है। देश में राहत और बचाव एजेंसिया सतर्क हो गई हैं।
यह जानकारी भूंकप पर नजर रखने वाली संस्था 'यूरोपियन क्वेक मानिटरिंग' नाम की एजेंसी ने दी। फिलहाल भूकंप से हुए नुकसान के बारे में जानकारी नहीं है।



 

earthquake earthquake in turkey तुर्की में भूकंप
