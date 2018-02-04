अपना शहर चुनें

सिंगापुर में धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा चीनी नव वर्ष, सजाई जाएंगी ट्रेनें और बसें

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 01:05 PM IST
Singapore will decorate train and buses on the theme of Chinese new year
चीनी नया साल
16 फरवरी को हर साल चीन अपना नया साल मनाता है। इस साल उसके नए साल का साक्षी सिंगापुर भी बनेगा। सिंगापुर के भूमि परिवहन प्राधिकरण ने शनिवार को बताया कि दो ट्रेनों और और पांच बसों को इस खास मौके के लिए खास तौर से सजाया जाएगा। ट्रेन, बसों और देश के अन्य स्थानों पर उत्सव की सजावट 2 मार्च तक होगी।

भूमि परिवहन प्राधिकरण ने बताया कि उत्तर-पूर्वी लाइन स्टेशन प्लैटफॉर्म के आउटरैम पार्क एमआरटी स्टेशन को भी नए साल के मौके पर सजाया जाएगा। अधिकारियों ने कहा- 80, 143, 147, 166 और 174 नंबर की बसें चाइनाटाउन के क्षेत्रों तोया पयोह, सेंगकेंग, जुरोंग ईस्ट और क्लीमेंटी में यात्रा करेगी। इससे देशवासियों के मन में उत्सव को लेकर प्रोत्साहन आएगा।

कुत्तों का रुपांकन, आड़ू के फूल जो दीर्घायु, धन और अच्छे भाग्य का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं, उन्हें सिंगापुर में त्योहार की सजावट के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। यह पारंपरिक चीनी दोस्ती को भी दर्शाता है। नए साल के उपलक्ष्य में जगह-जगह लालटेन, लाइट्स और डेकोरेशन की जा रही हैं। इस मौके पर बहुत से सामुदायिक बेस्ड प्रोग्राम का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इस साल सिंगापुर में चीनी नए साल के दिन छुट्टी है।
