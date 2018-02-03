अपना शहर चुनें

चीन में हाइवे डकैती: पैसे के लिए रातों रात एक व्यक्ति ने सड़क बेची

एजेंसी, शंघाई Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 12:55 AM IST
‘हाइवे रॉबरी’ का अर्थ अमूमन किसी चीज के लिए ज्यादा पैसा देने या सड़क पर यात्रियों से लूटपाट की घटना के लिया जाता है। लेकिन चीन में मुहावरे ‘हाइवे रॉबरी’ का एक नया अर्थ निकलकर आया है। चीनी मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक एक व्यक्ति ने रातों रात 800 मीटर लंबे ठोस राजमार्ग को बेच दिया। 

यह घटना 24 जनवरी को जब जिआगसु प्रांत में सानकेशु गांव के स्थानीय निवासी अपने यहां की सड़क को देखकर भौचक्के रह गए। रातों रात 800 मीटर लंबे राजमार्ग के कंकरीट गायब थे। ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी है। छानबीन के बाद पुलिस ने सरनेम झु नाम के एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया। 

उसने बताया कि वह गरीबी से तंग आ गया था और पैसे के लिए राजमार्ग को डिगर मशीन से खोदकर और कंकरीट को ट्रक पर लादकर स्टोन मैटेरियल फैक्ट्री को बेच आया। उसने बताया कि उसे महसूस हुआ कि पैसे बनाने के लिए कंकरीट की बिक्री एक अच्छा अवसर है। 

लिहाजा उसने 800 मीटर लंबे राजमार्ग को डिगर मशीन से खोद डाला और उसे रातों रात स्टोन मैटेरियल फैक्ट्री को बेच दिया। झू को 500 टन कंकरीट के फैक्ट्री से 5000 युआन यानी तकरीबन 795 डॉलर मिले। 
