Samsung को पछाड़ भारत में चीनी स्मार्टफोन का दबदबा

एजेंसी, उमर उजाला, बीजिंग Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 11:47 PM IST
Chinese smartphone dominated Samsung in India
chinese Smartphone
स्थानीयकरण (लोकलाइजेशन) से चीनी स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड का दबदबा भारतीय बाजार में बढ़ रहा है। एक वैश्विक तकनीकी विश्लेषण कंपनी ने यह बात कही है। कनालिस ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा कि स्मार्टफोन निर्माता श्याओमी साल 2017 की चौथी तिमाही में भारतीय बाजार में लगभग 82 लाख स्मार्टफोन की बिक्री करने के साथ ही अग्रणी कंपनी सैमसंग को पछाड़ते हुए बाजार की नंबर वन कंपनी बन गई। 

सैमसंग ने आलोच्य अवधि में इससे थोड़ा कम 73 लाख स्मार्टफोन की बिक्री की। समाचार एजेंसी सिन्हुआ ने कनालिस के हवाले से बताया कि दोनों कंपनियों की भारत के स्मार्टफोन बाजार में आधे से अधिक की हिस्सेदारी हो गई है। श्याओमी की बाजार हिस्सेदारी 27 फीसदी, जबकि दूसरे स्थान पर मौजूद सैमसंग की 25 फीसदी है।  

कनालिस के शोध विश्लेषक इशान दत्त ने श्याओमी की तेजी से प्रगति का श्रेय चैनल स्ट्रेटेजी, मार्केटिंग तथा उत्पादों में सफल स्थानीयकरण (लोकलाइजेशन) को दिया।
china samsung smartphone india

