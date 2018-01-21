Download App
Home ›   World ›   China ›   Chinese media says shut down in america is slap on the face of leadership

चीनी मीडिया बोला- अमेरिका में शट डाउन, ट्रंप सरकार के मुंह पर तमाचा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 11:05 AM IST
Chinese media says shut down in america is slap on the face of leadership
अमेरिका में आए आर्थिक संकट को लेकर चीनी मीडिया ने ट्रंप सरकार पर तंज कसा है। चीन की सरकारी मीडिया एजेंसी की ओर से कहा गया कि अमेरिका की अर्थव्यवस्था में आया  शट डाउन ट्रंप सरकार के मुंह पर तमाचा है। चीनी मीडिया के मुताबिक अमेरिकी प्रशासन में चली आ रही बड़ी गलतियों की वजह से ये शटडाउन हुआ है।

दिलचस्प बात है कि ये हालात उस वक्त सामने आए हैं, जब ट्रंप सरकार अपने कार्यकाल का पहला साल पूरा कर रही है। चीनी मीडिया ने अमेरिका के पेरिस जलवायु परिवर्तन समझौते समेत कई समझौते से पीछे होने को भी इस शट डाउन की बड़ी वजह बताया। 

एजेंसी की ओर से इस शटडाउन पर कोई आधिकारिक बयान नहीं आया है और इसे चीन की जनता क्या सोच रही हैं इससे जोड़कर पेश किया गया है। दरअसल, पश्चिमी लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था का डेवलप्ड वर्ल्ड में अहम योगदान निभाती है, इसलिए आज जो अमेरिका में हो रहा है, वो विश्वभर के लोगों पर असर डालेगा।
china america shut down us government washington us political system american leadership

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

