चीनी सेना का प्लेन क्रैश, चालक दल के 12 सदस्य मारे गए

एजेंसी, बीजिंग Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 03:59 AM IST
चीन सेना का विमान इस हफ्ते प्रशिक्षण अभ्यास के दौरान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। इसमें चालक दल के 12 सदस्य मारे गए है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट की मुताबिक प्रशिक्षण के दौरान तकनीकी खामियों की वजह से यह दुर्घटना हुई है। पीपुल लिबरेशन आर्मी एयर फोर्स ने इस घटना की पुष्टि की है। 

