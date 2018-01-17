Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   World ›   China ›   China warn india on Army chief Bipin Rawat remarks over Doklam issue

रावत के बयान पर फिर भड़का चीन, बोला- मत उकसाओ वरना मिलेगा करारा जवाब

एजेंसी, बीजिंग Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 08:10 PM IST
China warn india on Army chief Bipin Rawat remarks over Doklam issue
Doklam Dispute
चीन ने कहा है कि भारतीय सेना को युद्धोन्माद फैलाने वाले बयान देने से बचना चाहिए। यह भारतीय कूटनीति की अपरिपक्वता को दर्शाता है। अगर भारत इसी तरह उकसाने वाला बयान देता रहा तो चीनी सेना उसे मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने के लिए तैयार है। 

चीन के सरकारी अखबार ग्लोबल टाइम्स के संपादकीय में सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत के उस बयान का हवाला दिया गया है जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि भारत को पश्चिमी सीमा से अपना ध्यान हटाकर उसे उत्तरी सीमा (चीन) पर केंद्रित करना चाहिए और वहां बुनियादी ढांचे के विकास में तेजी लानी चाहिए।
 

RELATED

इस पर प्रतिक्रिया जताते हुए अखबार ने कहा है कि लगता है कि भारत दोकलम में मिले सबक को भूल गया है। चीन का मुकाबला करने के लिए भारत को बहुत बड़ी कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी। इसलिए बेहतर यही होगा कि वह बीजिंग द्वारा अपनाई गई दोस्ताना नीति पर चलता रहे।
china bipin rawat doklam standoff india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

hina khan fees more than shilpa shinde for bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss में हारकर भी जीत गईं ‌हिना खान, पहली बार हुआ कुछ ऐसा जिसकी उम्मीद नहीं थी

17 जनवरी 2018

exposed hina khan was the big reason For Live Voting in bigg boss 11 grand finale
Television

ग्रांड फिनाले के 3 दिन बाद हिना खान पर बड़ा खुलासा, हारने के डर से बैक स्टेज किया था ये तमाशा

17 जनवरी 2018

javed akhtar first marriage with honey irani know his love story
Bollywood

17 साल की उस लड़की से शादी कर बैठे थे जावेद अख्तर, जिसकी मां ने पहले ही दे दी थी ये बद्दुआ

17 जनवरी 2018

Hiten Tejwani is NOT happy with Shilpa Shinde winning bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा की जीत पर हितेन तेजवानी ने खोला बड़ा राज, सुनकर फैंस को लगेगा तगड़ा झटका

17 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat will not release on January 25
Bollywood

25 जनवरी को भी रिलीज नहीं हो पाएगी 'पद्मावत', मेकर्स ने लिया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा फैसला

17 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

17 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

17 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

17 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

china angry after Vietnam welcome india in south china sea
China

SCS में वियतनाम ने किया भारत का स्वागत, चीन बोला- ये बर्दाश्त के बाहर

दक्षिण चीन सागर (एससीएस) में भारत का दखल चीन को बिल्कुल भी बर्दाश्त नहीं है।

12 जनवरी 2018

China new silk route project in crisis after pakistan disagreement
China

चीन के महत्वाकांक्षी सिल्क रूट पर संकट के बादल, कम मुनाफे पर पाक ने अटकाए रोड़े

11 जनवरी 2018

China-Pakistan relationship gets insecure by CPEC- Economic corridor
China

चीन-पाकिस्तान का रिश्ता होने लगा है असुरक्षित, आर्थिक कॉरिडोर में दिख रही हैं दूरियां

13 जनवरी 2018

10 peoples hanged in china stadium
China

इस स्टेडियम में हजारों लोगों के सामने दी गई 10 लोगों को फांसी

19 दिसंबर 2017

China Says India and Pakistan Can Peacefully Resolve Their Disputes Through Dialogues
China

भारत ने पाक के तीन सैनिक किए ढेर, चीन ने दी ये सलाह

27 दिसंबर 2017

after trump action Pakistan and china's ties: dragon to build military base near chabahar
China

ट्रंप की सख्ती के बाद पाक की नई चाल, चाबहार में चीन को नौसेना बेस पर दे रहा समर्थन: रिपोर्ट

6 जनवरी 2018

China respond to India over un ban on JeM chief Masood Azhar 
China

मसूद अजहर पर बैन न लगने पर चीन की सफाई, कहा- नहीं देख रहे कोई फायदा

21 दिसंबर 2017

china world's first solar expressway in Jinan
China

चीन में बना दुनिया का पहला सौर एक्सप्रेस-वे, बनेगी 10 लाख किलोवाट बिजली

29 दिसंबर 2017

China counter the statement of Indian Army Chief bipin rawat
China

आर्मी चीफ के बयान पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी, डोकलाम में सेना की गश्त का किया दावा

9 जनवरी 2018

Action against terror groups is not the only responsibility of Pakistan says china on us Statement
China

 फिर 'दोस्त' के बचाव में उतरा ड्रैगन, बोला- पाक पर ‘उंगली ना उठाएं’ ट्रंप

8 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

Video: सपना को मिला प्रपोजल, इस एक्टर ने पूछा, मुझसे शादी करोगी?

सपना चौधरी ने बॉलीवुड एक्टर सलमान खान और अक्षय कुमार के साथ जमकर डांस किया। दोनों एक्टर्स ने सपना चौधरी के साथ मुझसे शादी करोगी डांस पर ठुमके लगाए।

17 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

SAIF ALI KHAN MOVIE KAALAKAANDI DISASTER BOX OFFICE COLLECTION CONTINUOUSLY FIVE YEAR WITH FLOOP 03:02

‘कालाकांडी’ ने ऐसा किया ‘कांड’ कि बर्बाद हो गई सैफ की जिंदगी!

17 जनवरी 2018

SHILPA SHINDE WINNER OF BIGG BOSS 11 SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES 1:15

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

15 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

ITBP get air wing to keep eye on Pakistan to China border area
India News

पाक और चीन के बॉर्डर एरिया में होगी हवाई चौकसी, ITBP को मिली जिम्मेदारी

15 जनवरी 2018

China wants to convert Ramgarh historic graveyard into global tourist place
Jharkhand

ऐतिहासिक कब्रिस्तान को वैश्विक पर्यटन स्थल में बदलना चाहता है चीन 

14 जनवरी 2018

United Nations praises India's leadership on climate change
America

संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने जलवायु परिवर्तन पर भारत के नेतृत्व की तारीफ की 

13 जनवरी 2018

China-Pakistan relationship gets insecure by CPEC- Economic corridor
China

चीन-पाकिस्तान का रिश्ता होने लगा है असुरक्षित, आर्थिक कॉरिडोर में दिख रही हैं दूरियां

13 जनवरी 2018

Wife stopped high speed train just because her husband was late to catch the journey
International

पति के लिए बीवी ने रोकी ट्रेन, गार्ड्स से भी भिड़ गई, चुकानी पड़ी बड़ी कीमत

13 जनवरी 2018

china angry after Vietnam welcome india in south china sea
China

SCS में वियतनाम ने किया भारत का स्वागत, चीन बोला- ये बर्दाश्त के बाहर

12 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.