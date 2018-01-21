Download App
चीन ने अमेरिका को दिखाई आंख, दक्षिण चीन सागर में बनाए रखना चाहता है दबदबा

एजेंसी, बीजिंग Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 01:02 AM IST
China Suppression in South China Sea, warn America
चीन ने शनिवार को विवादित दक्षिण चीन सागर में अमेरिकी युद्धपोत के घुसने पर चेताया है। चीनी अधिकारियों का कहना है कि चीनी जलक्षेत्र में अमेरिकी युद्धपोत के प्रवेश करने से पहले चीन से अनुमति लेनी चाहिए थी। चीनी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता लु कांग ने कहा कि अमेरिका का नौसैनिक युद्धपोत हूपर 17 जनवरी को चीन की बगैर अनुमति के हुआंगन दाओ के 12 नॉटिकल मील के भीतर घुस आया था। 

उन्होंने चीनी जल क्षेत्र में प्रवेश करने से पहले अमेरिकी नौसैनिक युद्धपोत को चीन से अनुमति लेनी चाहिए थी। हुआंगन दाओ को भित्तियों की अंगूठी स्कारबोरो सेल के रूप में जाना जाता है। 

दक्षिण चीन सागर में फिलीपींस से 230 किलोमीटर दूर इस स्कारबोरो सेल पर बीजिंग अपना दावा जताता रहा है जबकि अन्य देश भी इस पर अपना दावा पेश करते हैं। 
