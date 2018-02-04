अपना शहर चुनें

दोकलम का उदाहरण देकर चीन ने कहा भारत अच्छा पड़ोसी, एक और एक ग्यारह का दिया नया जुमला

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, बीजिंग Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 01:47 AM IST
चीन के विदेश मंत्री वांग यी ने शनिवार को कहा कि चीन पड़ोसी देशों से बेहतर रिश्तों और भारत से दोस्ती को महत्व देता है क्योंकि हम एक-दूसरे के पड़ोसी और दो पुरानी सभ्यताएं हैं, लेकिन चीन अपने सार्वभौमिक अधिकार, हित और क्षेत्रीय अखंडता पर भी सख्त है। उन्होंने कहा, चीन ने संयम के साथ दोकलम गतिरोध को संभाला। 

यांग ने पिछले साल दुनिया के बड़े देशों के साथ चीन के राजनयिक रिश्तों पर चीन इंटरनेशनल स्टडीज जनरल में एक लेख लिखा है, जिसमें भारत-चीन संबंधों की भी बात है। यह जनरल चीन के विदेश मंत्रालय से संबद्ध है। यांग ने अपने लेख में लिखा, चीन ने दोकलम में चीनी क्षेत्र में घुसे भारतीय सैनिकों को अपने राष्ट्रीय हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए संभाला। 

वहीं चीन ने कहा कि नई दिल्ली के साथ कूटनीतिक संबंध भी बनाए रखे जिससे भारत ने दोकलम से अपने उपकरणों और सैनिकों को हटाया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह दिखाता है कि हम भारत के साथ रिश्तों का महत्व देते हैं और साथ ही क्षेत्रीय शांति और स्थिरता पर भी जोर देते हैं। 

यांग ने कहा कि हम मानते हैं और हमें लगातार रणनीतिक संचार बनाए रखना चाहिए, जिससे ड्रैगन और हाथी एक साथ नाचें और हम एक व एक जुड़कर 11 हो जाएं। ज्ञात हो कि पिछले साल चीन और भारत के बीच दोकलम क्षेत्र में 73 दिनों तक गतिरोध चला था। 
