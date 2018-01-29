अपना शहर चुनें

अड़ियल चीन CPEC पर पड़ा नरम, भारत से बातचीत करने को तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 02:45 PM IST
china is ready to talk with india on CPEC issue and wants resolve differences on it
लंबे समय से कई मामलों पर अड़ियल रवैया अपनाने वाला चीन नरम पड़ता दिख रहा है। चीन ने 50 बिलियन के चाइना पाकिस्तान इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर (सीपीईसी) पर भारत से विवाद खत्म करने की पहल की है। चीन की विदेश प्रवक्ता चुनिंग ने कहा कि सीपीईसी को लेकर वे भारत से संवाद के जरिए इस पर उठे विवाद का हल निकालना चाहते हैं। 

चीन संवाद के माहौल को बनाए रखना चाहता है और ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए कि इन मुद्दों की वजह से दोनों देशों के संबंधों पर फर्क पड़े।दोनों देशों के बीच कई मुद्दों पर बहस चल रही है, लेकिन आपसी समझदारी से इन्हें सुलझाया जा सकता है।

हम भारत के साथ काम करना चाहते हैं और संवाद करना चाहते हैं, जिससे दूरगामी हल निकल सके। चीनी प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि सीपीईसी एक इकोनॉमिक कॉर्पोरेशन प्रोजेक्ट है और ये किसी तीसरी पार्टी को निशाना नहीं बनाती है। हमें उम्मीद है कि भारतीय पक्ष इस बात को समझेगा।
