चीन ने अपनी सेना में शामिल किया J-20 फाइटर विमान, रडार को भी धोखा देने में सक्षम 

एजेंसी, बीजिंग Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 08:53 PM IST
China has inducts a J-20 stealth fighter jet in its air force
j-20 stealth fighter jet
चीन ने अपनी वायुसेना के लड़ाकू दस्ता में नवीनतम जे-20 स्टील्थ फाइटर विमान को शामिल किया है। इस लड़ाकू विमान को इस तरह से विकसित किया गया है कि वह रडार को भी धोखा दे सकते हैं। 

चीन की वायु सेना के प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि स्टील्थ फाइटर जेट को सेना में कमीशन प्राप्त किया गया है। जी-20 चीन की चौथी पीढ़ी का मध्यम और लंबी दूरी का लड़ाकू जेट विमान है। इसे 2011 में विकसित किया गया था और इसे नवंबर 2016 में गुआंगडोंग प्रांत के झुहाई में 11वें एयरशो चाइना में सार्वजनिक रूप से प्रदर्शित किया गया था। 

इससे भारत-चीन वायु सेना संतुलन में नया आयाम जुड़ गया है। भारत भी एक स्टील्थ लड़ाकू विमान का अधिग्रहण कर रहा है। अमेरिकी वायु सेना एफ-22 रॉप्टर का संचालन करती है, जो पांचवीं पीढ़ी का स्टील्थ एयर सुपर फाइटर विमान है। 
china fighter jet sukhoi 30 indian air force

