भारत के बयान से फिर भभका चीन, दोकलम पर चेताया

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, बीजिंग Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 04:13 AM IST
China draw Indian attention to avoid another Dokalam conflict
चीन की पीपुल्स लिबरेशन आर्मी (पीएलए) ने सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत के उस बयान की कड़ी निंदा की है जिसमें उन्होंने दोकलम को विवादास्पद क्षेत्र बताया था। पीएलए ने कहा है कि दोकलम चीन का हिस्सा है और अगर भारत चाहता है कि दोकलम जैसी घटना दोबारा न हो तो उसे पूर्व में हुए टकराव से सबक सीखना चाहिए।

चीन के रक्षा मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता कर्नल वु कियान ने जनरल रावत के बयान पर पहली बार प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि पीएलए ने टोरसा नाले के पश्चिम में स्थिति इलाके पर कब्जा किया था, जिसे उत्तरी दोकलम कहा जाता है। 

मालूम हो कि जनरल रावत ने 12 जनवरी को सेना दिवस के दिन कहा था कि इस क्षेत्र को लेकर भूटान और चीन में विवाद है और भारत को पाकिस्तान के साथ लगी पश्चिमी सीमा से ध्यान हटाकर चीन से लगी उत्तरी सीमा पर केंद्रित करना होगा। 

मालूम हो कि भारत और चीन की सेना दोकलम में 73 दिन तक आमने-सामने डटी रही थी। पिछले साल 28 अगस्त को दोनों देशों के बीच आपसी समझदारी के बाद सीमा पर स्थिति सामान्य हुई थी। 
china india doklam issue india-china

