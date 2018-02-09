अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   China ›   china doesn't want Maldives crisis become latest flashpoint with India

चीन बोला- नहीं चाहते भारत के साथ विवाद की एक और वजह बने मालदीव, बातचीत जारी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 04:31 PM IST
china doesn't want Maldives crisis become latest flashpoint with India
चीन ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि वह मालदीव के राजनीतिक संकट पर भारत से संपर्क में है और इसे भारत और चीन के बीच विवाद का कारण नहीं बनना चाहिए।

चीन के आधिकारिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक, चीन ने उन रिपोर्ट की अवहेलना की है जिसमें मालदीव में भारतीय आर्मी के हस्तक्षेप की मांग की जा रही है। हालांकि इसके साथ ही बीजिंग इस संकट के शांतिपूर्ण समाधान के लिए भारत के साथ संपर्क में है।

बता दें कि दोकलम विवाद और आतंकी मसूद अजहर को ग्लोबल आतंकी घोषित करने जैसे मुद्दों पर भारत का चीन के साथ टकराव लगातार जारी है। ऐसे में चीन चाहता है कि मालदीव पर भारत के साथ विवाद का कारण न बने।

गौरतलब है कि पूर्व राष्ट्रपति नाशीद द्वारा भारत से लगातार मदद मांगने और भारतीय सेना के मूवमेंट की खबरों के बीच चीन बुरी तरह से बौखला गया है। उसने कहा है कि भारत को माले में किसी भी सूरत में हस्तक्षेप नहीं करना चाहिए। 

चीनी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने तो यहां तक कहा कि संबंधित पक्ष किसी तीसरे की मध्यस्थता के बजाय आपस में बातचीत और संपर्क कर मतभेदों को दूर करें।

RELATED

चीन के सरकारी अखबार ‘ग्लोबल टाइम्स’ ने अपने प्रमुख संपादकीय में इस बाबत भारत को नसीहत देने की कोशिश की है। अखबार के हवाले से चीन ने कहा कि मालदीव के आंतरिक मसलों पर भारत को किसी भी सूरत में दखल नहीं देना चाहिए। 
china maldives modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Sidharth Malhotra shares his pool side hot picture, proves his fitness goals
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने शेयर की पूल साइड पर 'चिल' करते हुए हॉट फोटो, आप भी देखें

9 फरवरी 2018

ayyari actor Sidharth Malhotra confession left Madhuri Dixit scandalised
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित को बेडरूम तक ले जाना चाहता था 17 साल छोटा ये एक्टर, जानकर रह गई थीं हैरान

9 फरवरी 2018

Everyone should watch Akshay Kumar Padman because of these 5 reasons
Bollywood

वो 5 बड़े कारण, क्यों हर किसी को देखनी चाहिए 'पैडमैन'

9 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan here is reason
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' नहीं 'पैडमैन' यहां हो गई बैन, जानें क्यों लगी अक्षय की फिल्म पर रोक

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth malhotra talks about being single, not dating Alia Bhatt anymore
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, अलिया का जानना जरूरी

9 फरवरी 2018

5 Power full dialogues of movie Padman
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' के 5 ऐसे दमदार डायलॉग्स जो समाज को झकझोर देंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

media boycotted karan johar kids birthday bash
Bollywood

इस वजह से करण जौहर को करना पड़ा बायकॉट का सामना, पार्टी का रंग रहा फीका

9 फरवरी 2018

Anil Kapoor son Harshvadhan Kapoor spotted on a dinner date with Monica Dogra
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ सीक्रेट डेट पर निकले अनिल कपूर के बेटे, कैमरा देखते ही चुराई नजरें

9 फरवरी 2018

ranbir kapoor close friend revealed something big about his affair with alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के खास दोस्त की आलिया भट्ट को चेतावनी, 'प्यार में मिलेगा धोखा, बहुत रोएंगी'

9 फरवरी 2018

Selena Gomez suffering from anxiety and depression, feels its a life long affair now
Hollywood

'डिप्रेशन' और 'ऐंगजाइअटी' की शिकार हुईं सेलिना गोमेज, सबके सामने कुबूल की बात

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

China deploys SU-35 jet in South China Sea to threaten America, United States
China

चीन ने फिर दिखाई अमेरिका को आंख, दक्षिण चीन सागर में तैनात किए एसयू-35 लड़ाकू विमान

चीन ने ऐसा इसलिए किया ताकि इस क्षेत्र में नेविगेशन की स्वतंत्रता और क्षेत्र में उड़ान भरने पर अमेरिकी हवाई और नौसैनिक गश्ती को चुनौती दी जा सके।

9 फरवरी 2018

Changes in the attitude of China on Maldives, interested in negotiations
China

मालदीव पर चीन के रुख में बदलाव, राजनीतिक अशांति को हल करने के लिए वार्ता को इच्छुक

9 फरवरी 2018

China said friendship with India needed, example Doklam said good neighbour
China

दोकलम का उदाहरण देकर चीन ने कहा भारत अच्छा पड़ोसी, एक और एक ग्यारह का दिया नया जुमला

4 फरवरी 2018

India in trouble after Xi Jinping special message for Sri Lanka 
China

...तो क्या श्रीलंका के जरिए भारत को घेरकर ही मानेग चीन? जिनपिंग ने दिया बड़ा संदेश

4 फरवरी 2018

Highway robbery in China: a person sold the road for money overnight
China

चीन में हाइवे डकैती: पैसे के लिए रातों रात एक व्यक्ति ने सड़क बेची

3 फरवरी 2018

A seven year China child has earned ten lakh rupees by teaching yoga
China

उम्र सात साल, पेशा योग गुरु, कमाई दस लाख

5 फरवरी 2018

Earthquake measuring 6.1  hits China's Taiwan says USGS
China

चीन के ताइवान में भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.1 मापी गई तीव्रता

4 फरवरी 2018

81 year old Chinese woman completed her dream by doing a bachelor's diploma
China

81 साल की चीनी महिला ने स्नातक डिप्लोमा कर किया अपना सपना पूरा

5 फरवरी 2018

Singapore will decorate train and buses on the theme of Chinese new year
China

सिंगापुर में धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा चीनी नव वर्ष, सजाई जाएंगी ट्रेनें और बसें

4 फरवरी 2018

on nuclear power issue china says america is in cold war mentality
China

चीन की वॉर्निंग, कोल्ड वार की मानसिकता से बाहर निकले अमेरिका

4 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

'102 Not Out' का टीजर आउट, अमिताभ बच्चन के बेटे बने ऋषि कपूर

बॉलीवुड के दो दिग्गज अभिनेता यानि कि अमिताभ बच्चन और ऋषि कपूर 27 साल बाद एक बार फिर साथ नजर आने वाले हैं। इन दोनों की फिल्म का नाम है '102 नॉट आउट', जिसका टीजर भी रिलीज हो चुका है।

9 फरवरी 2018

ARMED FORCE OFFICER CAPTAIN ARUN MARWAH ARRESTED FOR LEAKING TO ISI 3:01

हिंदुस्तान में ISI का ‘हुस्न जाल’, अब फंसा ये वायुसेना अफसर

9 फरवरी 2018

AUTO EXPO 2018 WATCH THE ELECTRIC CARS LAUNCHED BY HONDA, MAHINDRA AND BMW 3:02

AUTO EXPO 2018: इस कार को लेने के बाद आपको कभी पेट्रोल पंप नहीं जान पड़ेगा

9 फरवरी 2018

cute girl skipping a rope viral video special story 0:59

रस्सी तो सभी ने कूदी होगी, इस बच्ची की तरह कूदो तो मानें

9 फरवरी 2018

bjp parliamentary party meeting in delhi 3:51

बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक में राहुल के 'पॉलिटिकल स्टाइल' पर कही गई ये बड़ी बात

9 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

China deploys SU-35 jet in South China Sea to threaten America, United States
China

चीन ने फिर दिखाई अमेरिका को आंख, दक्षिण चीन सागर में तैनात किए एसयू-35 लड़ाकू विमान

9 फरवरी 2018

Meeting on Doklam of the parliamentary panel was canceled, evidence against China to be reviewed
India News

दोकलम पर संसदीय पैनल की अहम बैठक रद्द, चीन के खिलाफ सबूतों की होनी थी समीक्षा

9 फरवरी 2018

Changes in the attitude of China on Maldives, interested in negotiations
China

मालदीव पर चीन के रुख में बदलाव, राजनीतिक अशांति को हल करने के लिए वार्ता को इच्छुक

9 फरवरी 2018

Sushma swaraj said no change in status quo at Doklam
India News

विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने चीन के साथ दोकलम विवाद पर दी अहम जानकारी

8 फरवरी 2018

Chinese civilians killed in Pakistan, unknown gunmen shot in karachi
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में चीनी नागरिक की हत्या, अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने की ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग

6 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan afraid of india on China Pak Economic Corridor project
Pakistan

खौफ में पाक, बोला- भारत बना रहा अरबों डॉलर के CPEC प्रोजेक्ट के खात्मे की योजना 

5 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.