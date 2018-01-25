अपना शहर चुनें

चीन ने की दावोस में पीएम मोदी के भाषण की सराहना

एजेंसी, बीजिंग Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 06:11 AM IST
China appreciates PM Modi's speech at Davos
pm davos - फोटो : ANI
चीन ने बुधवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के दावोस में दिए गए भाषण की सराहना की। पीएम मोदी ने अपने भाषण में संरक्षणवाद को ‘आतंकवाद के समान खतरनाक’ बताया था। साथ ही चीन ने वैश्वीकरण की प्रक्रिया को मजबूत करने के लिए भारत के साथ सहयोग बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया है।

मोदी ने अपने संबोधन में दुनिया के समक्ष आतंकवाद और जलवायु परिवर्तन की चुनौतियों पर चिंता जताई थी। वह दो दशक में दावोस में विश्व आर्थिक मंच (डब्ल्यूईएफ) की शिखर बैठक को संबोधित करने वाले पहले भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री है। 

उन्होंने कहा, ‘कई देश आत्मकेंद्रित बन रहे हैं और वैश्वीकरण सिकुड़ रहा है। इस तरह का रुख आतंकवाद और जलवायु परिवर्तन से कम खतरनाक नहीं है। चीन के विदेश मंत्रालय की प्रवक्ता हुवा चुनयिंग ने कहा, ‘मैंने देखा कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने संरक्षणवाद के खिलाफ बोला है जिससे पता चलता है कि वैश्वीकरण समय की मांग है। यह सभी देशों के हितों को पूरा करता है। चुनयिंग ने कहा कि संरक्षणवाद के खिलाफ लड़ने तथा वैश्वीकरण का समर्थन करने की जरूरत है।’
