चीन में 600 किमी प्रति घंटे मैग्लेव ट्रेन की प्रौद्योगिकी योजना को मंजूरी

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, बीजिंग Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 03:30 AM IST
Approval of technology plan of 600 kilometer per hour maglev train in China
चीन ने मैगनेटिक लेविटेशन ट्रेन बनाने की प्रौद्योगिकी योजना को मंजूरी दे दी है। यह ट्रेन 600 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से चल सकती है। चीन की सीआरआरसी क्विंगडाओ सिफांग कंपनी लिमिटेड ने कहा कि प्रौद्योगिकी योजना को 19 शिक्षाविदों और विशेषज्ञों द्वारा समीक्षा की गई है। 

योजना पर कई बार विचार-विमर्श के बाद टीम ने 25 जनवरी को इसे मंजूरी दे दी है। चीन पहले ही 25000 किलोमीटर हाईस्पीड ट्रेन नेटवर्क बिछा रखा है। इस पर 350 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से ट्रेनें दौड़ रही हैं। 
