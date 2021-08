चीन-तालिबान वार्ता : ड्रैगन ने स्थापित किया अफगान सरकार से कूटनीतिक संपर्क, ऐसा करने वाला पहला देश

From Aug 24 at 3 AM EDT to Aug 25 at 3 AM EDT, a total of approx 19,000 people were evacuated from Kabul. This is the result of 42 US military flights (37 C-17s & 5 C-130s) which carried approx 11,200 evacuees & 48 coalition flights that carried 7,800 people: White House Official pic.twitter.com/8Elvg3NavW