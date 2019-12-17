शहर चुनें

blast at coal mine in Chinas Guizhou province which killed many miners and many are trapped inside

चीन: कोयले की खदान में धमाका, 14 की मौत, फंसे हैं कई लोग

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुईझो Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 08:28 AM IST
चीन के दक्षिण पश्चिम के गुईझो प्रांत में स्थित एक कोयले की खदान में धमाका हो गया है। जिसके कारण 14 खनिकों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं कई अन्य लोग इसके अंदर फंसे हुए हैं। यह जानकारी चीनी मीडिया ने दी है। ज्यादा जानकारी का इंतजार है।

coal mine blast miners trapped








