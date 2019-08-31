ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री से बलोच कार्यकर्ताओं की अपील, पाक में बंद नेताओं की रिहाई में करें हस्तक्षेप

London: Balochistan activists gathered outside British Prime Minister's House at 10 Downing Street yesterday to seek his immediate intervention for release of thousands of Baloch political activists languishing in detention centres in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/SUzfWgj5Ua— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019
31 अगस्त 2019