World ›   Ativists gathered outside British PM residence to seek intervention in release of baloch leader

ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री से बलोच कार्यकर्ताओं की अपील, पाक में बंद नेताओं की रिहाई में करें हस्तक्षेप

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लंदन Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 08:20 AM IST
प्रदर्शन करते बलूचिस्तान के कार्कयर्ता
प्रदर्शन करते बलूचिस्तान के कार्कयर्ता - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
लंदन में बसूचिस्तान के कार्यकर्ता ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री के 10 डाउनिंग स्ट्रीट पर इकट्ठा हुए। कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनसे पाकिस्तान के हिरासत केंद्रों में बंद हजारों बलोच राजनीतिक नेताओं की रिहाई में तुरंत हस्तक्षेप करने की मांग की है।
balochistan baloch leader detention centres london british prime minister बलूचिस्तान बलोच नेता
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

सिख लड़की
World

पाकिस्तान: जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन मामले में आठ गिरफ्तार, परिजनों को सौंपी गई सिख लड़की

पाकिस्तान में कथित रूप से अपहरण और जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन करने वाली सिख लड़की को उसके माता-पिता के पास भेज दिया गया है। इस मामले को लेकर पाकिस्तान के पंजाब प्रांत की ननकाना साहिब पुलिस ने आठ लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

31 अगस्त 2019

24 killed as bus falls in ditch in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
World

पाकिस्तान के खैबर पख्तूनख्वा प्रांत में बस खाई में गिरने से 24 की मौत

31 अगस्त 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

इमरान की फिर गीदड़भभकी, दुनिया ने कश्मीर को नजरअंदाज किया तो युद्ध होगा

31 अगस्त 2019

पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान और सेना प्रमुख कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

बौखलाए पाकिस्तान ने मनाया ‘कश्मीर ऑवर’, इमरान बोले- कश्मीरियों के साथ खड़ा है पूरा पाक

31 अगस्त 2019

सिख लड़की का जबरन कराया गया धर्म परिवर्तन
World

पाकिस्तान: बंदूक की नोक पर गुरुद्वारे के मुख्य ग्रंथी की बेटी का धर्मांतरण फिर निकाह

30 अगस्त 2019

रहमान मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
World

भारत को घेरने के फेर में बड़ी गलती कर बैठे रहमान मलिक, अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत को लिख दिया आईसीसी

30 अगस्त 2019

concept pic
World

भारत की इसरो तो पाकिस्तान की अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी का क्या है नाम?

30 अगस्त 2019

शेख रशीद
World

पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ बोलते ही पाकिस्तान के मंत्री शेख रशीद को लगा जोर का झटका

30 अगस्त 2019

शेख रशीद (फाइल फोटो)
World

पीएम मोदी की आलोचना कर रहे थे पाक रेल मंत्री शेख रशीद, लगा बिजली का जोरदार झटका

30 अगस्त 2019

concept pic
Rest of World

मिशेल पोंट के पास हैं बांग्लादेश से भी ज्यादा फाइटर जेट

30 अगस्त 2019

कानपुर के अलाउद्दीन ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, 27 घंटे 5 मिनट बोलकर पढ़ी किताब

यूपी के कानपुर में एक छात्र अलाउद्दीन ने अनोखा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम दर्ज कराया। उन्होंने लगातार 27 घंटे तक बोलकर पढ़ने का कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया है। अलाउद्दीन का नाम गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज किया गया है।

31 अगस्त 2019

साहो 1:51

रिलीज के कुछ घंटों बाद फिल्म साहो को लगा झटका, इस फिल्म में प्रभास और श्रद्धा के साथ हैं कई सितारे

30 अगस्त 2019

लालबागचा राजा 1:13

लालबागचा राजा 2019 की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

30 अगस्त 2019

जीडीपी 1:39

मंदी के चलते देश की विकास दर में गिरावट, 5 फीसदी पर पहुंची GDP

30 अगस्त 2019

चंद्रयान-2 1:59

चांद के और करीब पहुंचा चंद्रयान-2, इसरो ने चौथी कक्षा में कराया प्रवेश

30 अगस्त 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

बौखलाए इमरान ने कहा: भारत-पाक के युद्ध का पूरी दुनिया पर पड़ेगा असर

30 अगस्त 2019

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान
World

इमरान के उकसावे के बावजूद मुठ्ठी भर पाकिस्तानी ही सड़कों पर उतरे, भारत को जिहाद की धमकी

30 अगस्त 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिका: डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने अंतरिक्ष में युद्ध के लिए अंतरिक्ष कमान की स्थापना की

30 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका: ‘डोरियन’ तूफान चौथी श्रेणी के रूप में हुआ मजबूत, ट्रंप ने की पौलैंड यात्रा रद्द

30 अगस्त 2019

प्राइवेट लड़ाकू विमान
World

बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका से भी ज्यादा हैं इस शख्स के पास लड़ाकू विमान, बेड़े में एफ-16 भी है शामिल

30 अगस्त 2019

एंतोनियो गुतारेस
World

परमाणु परीक्षण प्रतिबंध संधि को लागू करना विश्व सुरक्षा के लिए महत्वपूर्ण: संयुक्त राष्ट्र

30 अगस्त 2019

