Washington, DC: US State Department organised #Diwali celebrations at the State Department in collaboration with the Embassy of India yesterday. Over 200 guests including officials of the US State Department and Embassy of India attended the celebrations. pic.twitter.com/ISXCaIxtNK— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
अमेरिका ने ईरान के तेल और आर्थिक क्षेत्र को निशाना बनाते हुए दंडात्मक प्रतिबंध फिर से लागू किए हैं।
5 नवंबर 2018