Home ›   World ›   America ›   US Japan missile interceptor test is failing again

दोबारा नाकाम रहा अमेरिका-जापान मिसाइल इंटरसेप्टर टेस्ट

एजेंसी, वाशिंगटन Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 08:06 PM IST
US Japan missile interceptor test is failing again
अमेरिका-जापान मिसाइल इंटरसेप्टर टेस्ट फिर से नाकाम रहा। यह टेस्ट बुधवार को हवाई में हुआ था। एक रक्षा अधिकारी का कहना है कि एक साल से भी कम समय यह दूसरा असफल प्रयास था। मिसाइल डिफेंस एजेंसी के प्रवक्ता मार्क राइट ने अपने बयान में कहा कि काउई द्वीप पर प्रशांत मिसाइल रेंज फैसिलिटी में एगिज एशोर सिस्टम के इस्तेमाल का टेस्ट किया गया। 

यह टेस्ट एक एसएम-3 ब्लॉक 2ए मिसाइल के जरिये था। इस तरह का पहला मिसाइल टेस्ट पिछले साल जून में किया गया था लेकिन वह भी असफल रहा था। इस मिसाइल को अमेरिका और जापान के संयुक्त प्रयासों से किया जा रहा है। अमेरिका इस प्रणाली को विकसित करने पर 2.2 अरब डॉलर किया जा रहा है जबकि जापान 1 अरब डॉलर करेगा। 
