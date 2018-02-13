अपना शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान पर नरम पड़ा अमेरिका, मदद के लिए दिये 33.6 करोड़ डॉलर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:30 PM IST
US Gives 33.6 crore Dollars aid To Pakistan
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने 4 लाख करोड़ डॉलर का सालाना बजट पेश किया है। इस बजट में खास बात यह है कि आतंकवाद पर पाकिस्तान को लताड़ लगाने वाले अमेरिका ने पाक की मदद के लिए 33.6 करोड़ डॉलर (करीब 2160 करोड़ रुपये) का प्रस्ताव रखा है।

पाक को दी जाने वाली मदद में नागरिकों के लिए 25.6 करोड़ डॉलर और सैन्य मदद के लिए 8 करोड़ डॉलर का प्रस्ताव है। आपको बता दें कि कुछ समय पहले ही ट्रंप ने पाकिस्तान की 200 करोड़ डॉलर की वित्तीय मदद रोक दी थी और पाकिस्तान को आतंकियों के लिए सुरक्षित पनाहगाह बताया था। 

हालांकि ट्रंप के बजट में कहा गया है कि पाकिस्तान की सैन्य मदद इस बात पर निर्भर होगी कि वह आतंकियों पर किस तरह कार्रवाई करता है। बजट में वित्तीय और अन्य मदद के लिए भी पाकिस्तान को 25.6 करोड़ डॉलर का प्रस्ताव है। 

अमेरिका का कहना है कि मदद की राशि से पाकिस्तान में स्थायित्व आयेगा और वहां विकास होगा। अमेरिका ने आतंकवाद से निपटने के लिए 8 करोड़ डॉलर की अतिरिक्त मदद का ऐलान भी किया है।
donald trump america pakistan shahid khaqan abbasi

