अमेरिका की उत्तर कोरिया को चेतावनी, कहा- लगाएंगे अब तक के सबसे बड़े बैन

Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 05:20 PM IST
US deputy president mike pence warn north korea for toughest sanctions 
संयुक्त राष्ट्र के प्रतिबंध के बावजूद लगातार मिसाइल परीक्षण कर दुनिया के लिए सिरदर्द बन चुके उत्तर कोरिया पर अमेरिका अबतक के सबसे कड़े प्रतिबंध लगा सकता है। अमेरिका के उप राष्ट्रपति माइक पेंस ने बुधवार को कहा कि हम उत्तर कोरिया पर 'कड़े और सबसे आक्रामक' बैन लगा सकते हैं।

हालांकि उन्होंने इस बात का जिक्र नहीं किया कि यह प्रतिबंध किस तरह के होंगे। टोक्यो में जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो अबे से मीटिगं के बाद पेंस ने कहा 'जापान और अन्य देशों के साथ मजबूत संबंधो के जरिए हम उत्तर कोरिया पर ज्यादा से ज्यादा दबाव बनाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।'

इससे पहले अपने एशिया दौरे के दौरान अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने जापान के प्रधानमंत्री की मौजूदगी में कहा था कि उत्तर कोरिया को लेकर ‘रणनीतिक धैर्य’ दिखाने का समय अब खत्म हो गया है।

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ऐलान किया था कि उत्तर कोरियाई ‘खतरे’ के खिलाफ अमेरिका जापान के साथ खड़ा रहेगा। इस बीच ट्रंप ने अमेरिका और जापान के बीच मुक्त और संतुलित व्यापार पर भी जोर दिया। दूसरी ओर जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे ने भी कहा कि उत्तर कोरियाई संकट के मसले पर दोनों ही देश एक सौ फीसदी एकजुट हैं।
