दो अमेरिकी मरीन एयरक्राफ्ट दुर्घटना का शिकार हुए हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएफपी से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, गुरुवार को दो अमेरिकी मरीन एयरक्राफ्ट टकरा गए। यह हादसा उस वक्त हुआ जब विमान जापान से ईंधन भरकर निकल रहे थे। हालांकि अभी तक इस बाद की जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है कि इस हादसे में कितनी जानमाल की हानि हुई है।

