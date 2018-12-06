शहर चुनें

World ›   America ›   Two US Marine aircraft collide while refueling off Japan

दो अमेरिकी मरीन एयरक्राफ्ट भिड़े, जापान से ईंधन भरकर निकले थे

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 04:54 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
दो अमेरिकी मरीन एयरक्राफ्ट दुर्घटना का शिकार हुए हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएफपी से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, गुरुवार को दो अमेरिकी मरीन एयरक्राफ्ट टकरा गए। यह हादसा उस वक्त हुआ जब विमान जापान से ईंधन भरकर निकल रहे थे। हालांकि अभी तक इस बाद की जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है कि इस हादसे में कितनी जानमाल की हानि हुई है। 
us marine aircraft marine aircraft collide refueling japan अमेरिकी मरीन एयरक्राफ्ट अमेरिकी समुद्री विमान
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

