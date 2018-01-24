Download App
Two Indians Pleaded Guilty To Conspiring To Smuggle Counterfeit Cigarettes into US

US में नकली सिगरेट की तस्करी में 2 भारतीय दोषी, मिली 5 साल की सजा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 09:46 AM IST
Two Indians Pleaded Guilty To Conspiring To Smuggle Counterfeit Cigarettes into US
यूएस में नकली सिगरेट की तस्करी मामले में 2 भारतीयों और एक भारतीय कंपनी को साजिश रचने के तहत दोषी पाया गया। फेडरल अभियोक्ता ने बताया कि नकली सिगरेट पर अमेरिकी ब्रांड के निशान थे।अभिषेक शुक्ला और हरीश शाभाई पांचाल नाम के दोनों भारतीयों को पांच साल की सजा और 2 लाख 50 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना हुआ है। 

वहीं भारत आधारित जुबली टोबेको इंडस्ट्री कॉर्प पर 5 लाख डॉलर जुर्माना लगाया गया है। अपनी याचिका समझौते में कंपनी अमेरिका को 3,00,000 डॉलर देने पर सहमत हुई है। इस मामले में सजा 12 फरवरी को निर्धारित की गई है।
