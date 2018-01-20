Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   World ›   America ›   Trump administration one year is fully dedicated to India 

ट्रंप प्रशासन का 1 साल, PM मोदी से पक्की दोस्ती और भारत को माना खास

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 05:33 PM IST
Trump administration one year is fully dedicated to India 
ट्रंप प्रशासन ने शनिवार को अपना एक साल पूरा कर लिया। भारत और अमेरिका के संबंध पिछले एक साल के दौरान काफी अच्छे रहे। 

ट्रंप ने राष्ट्रपति बनने के बाद भारतीय मूल की निक्की हेली को संयुक्त राष्ट्र में राजदूत नियुक्त कर भारत के साथ अपने अच्छे रिश्तों का साफ संदेश दिया था। यही नहीं ट्रंप ने भारतीय मूल के अजीत पई की फेडरल कम्युनिकेशन कमिशन के चेयरमैन पद पर नियुक्ति की थी। 

राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की दोस्ती पूरी दुनिया में चर्चा का विषय रही। पीएम मोदी के बीते साल जून में अमेरिकी यात्रा पर ट्रंप के गले मिलना भी काफी चर्चा में रहा। इस दौरान ट्रंप ने पीएम मोदी की तारीफ भी की। उन्होंने कहा था कि 'पीएम मोदी विश्व नेता हैं जिन्होंने भारत को एकजूट करने का काम किया है।'

हालांकि भारत के अमेरिका के साथ रिश्ते बिल क्लिंटन और ओबामा प्रशासन के दौरान भी बेहतर रहे थे।

भारत और अमेरिका के बीच फिलहाल वीजा नीति को लेकर विवाद है। यूएस में काम करने वाले इंजीनियर्स, खासकर भारतीयों को ट्रंप प्रशासन के एच-1 बी वीजा नियमों को जटिल बनाने से बुरा प्रभाव पड़ सकता है। वीजा नियम कठोर होने से करीब 7.5 लाख भारतीयों को अमेरिका छोड़कर स्वदेश लौटना पड़ सकता है। 

RELATED

वहीं आतंकवाद के खात्मे के मुद्दे पर भी अमेरिका भारत के साथ नजर आता है। अफगानिस्तान में आतंकी नेटवर्क पर कड़ी कार्रवाई के लिए भी अमेरिका भारत की भूमिका को अहम माना है।
trump america us president

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

padmaavat release on 25 january but Big challenge to get back the budget
Bollywood

250 ‌करोड़ के बजट में बनी 'पद्मावत' के सामने आई एक और मुश्किल, हो सकता है करोड़ों का नुकसान

20 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestant arshi khan signs a film starring Baahubali star prabhas
Bollywood

बिग बॉस की इस कॉमनर की किस्मत खुली, बड़े बजट की फिल्म में रोमांस करेंगे 'बाहुबली'

20 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestants ready for bollywood and television debut
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के इन 7 कंटेस्टेंट्स की खुली किस्मत, किसी को मिली फिल्म तो किसी को मिला शो

20 जनवरी 2018

Here Are Some Facts About The Rani Padmavati
Bollywood

फिल्म से पहले जान लें कौन हैं 'पद्मावती', 16 हजार दासियों के साथ जौहर करने पर क्यों हुईं थीं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

gully boy ranveer singh transformation body
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह को ये क्या हो गया कि दिखने लगे ऐसे, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर वायरल

20 जनवरी 2018

box office collection 1921 showing good collection kaalakaandi mukkabaaz
Bollywood

सलमान की इस हीरोइन से डरे लोग, 'कालाकांडी' और 'मुक्काबाज' को पीछे छोड़ा

20 जनवरी 2018

Preity Zinta is pregnant and hiding her BABY BUMP
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल की इस हीरोइन की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, छिपाने को हुईं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

Simple to bold Mandira Bedi fashion mantra can help you to get fashionable
Fashion street

45 की उम्र में 25 जैसा फिगर, इस एक्ट्रेस ने बिकनी में दिए ऐसे पोज, बीच पर लगी आग

20 जनवरी 2018

taapsee panuu and saqib saleem starrer film dil juunglee first song
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म का पहला गाना 'नचले ना' रिलीज, एक दिन में 30 लाख लोगों ने देखा

20 जनवरी 2018

Unknown facts about Deepika Padukone look in Padmaavat film
Fashion street

400 किलो सोने से लदकर दीपिका बनीं 'पद्मावती', 1 घंटे तक पहनती रहती थीं गहने

20 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes the worlds richest man superseding Bill Gates
America

बिल गेट्स को पछाड़ दुनिया के सबसे अमीर शख्स बने अमेजन के सीईओ जेफ बेजोस

बिल गेट्स को पीछे छोड़कर दुनिया के सबसे अमीर शख्स बन गए हैं जेफ बेजोस।

20 जनवरी 2018

American Intelligence caught 6 Chinese ships which were helping North Korea
America

चीन की खुली पोल, जहाजों के जरिए कर रहा उत्तर कोरिया की मदद: रिपोर्ट

20 जनवरी 2018

america again target pak over terrorism says hafiz saeed is mastermind of 2008 mumbai attacks 
America

हाफिज को क्लीनचिट पर US ने पाक को लताड़ा, कहा- मुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड पर हो कार्रवाई

19 जनवरी 2018

US military in preparation for war against North Korea
America

नॉर्थ कोरिया के खिलाफ जंग की तैयारी में अमेरिका, ऑपरेशन दस्ता भेजने पर विचार

17 जनवरी 2018

America withdrwal Palestine funding after suspends pakitsan military aid 
America

पाकिस्तान के बाद अब इस देश पर बरसा ट्रंप का गुस्सा, फिर बड़ी कार्रवाई

17 जनवरी 2018

Indian origin lawyer Gurbir S Grewal Appointed as first Sikh attorney general of US
America

पहली बार भारतीय सिख बना किसी अमेरिकी राज्य का अटॉर्नी जनरल

18 जनवरी 2018

North Korea is demanding an apology from the United States
America

अमेरिका पर फिर भड़का उत्तर कोरिया, बोला- असभ्य व्यवहार के लिए माफी मांगे यूएस

18 जनवरी 2018

Barack Obama recieved gifts worth 3,000 dollar during his India visit on Republic Day
America

भारत यात्रा के दौरान बराक को 3,000 तो मिशेल को 1,500 डॉलर के मिले थे उपहार

18 जनवरी 2018

donald trump tweeted about fake news winners list in which New York times on top
America

फेक न्यूज अवॉर्ड्स का ट्रंप ने किया ऐलान, न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स को बताया विनर

18 जनवरी 2018

White House has said it stands by the comment of US President Donald Trump On Pakistan
America

व्हाइट हाउस ने किया ट्रंप का समर्थन, कहा- US की मदद के बदले पाकिस्तान ने दिया धोखा

18 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

एक्स कपल्स जिनके अलग होने से टूटे थे फैन्स के दिल, किसे फिर एक साथ देखना चाहते हैं आप ?

बॉलीवुड के एक्स कपल्स जो एक साथ बेहद क्यूट और अच्छे लगते थे।

20 जनवरी 2018

Protest of safai karmachari against yogi government in aligarh 3:19

योगी सरकार के खिलाफ अब इन लोगों ने मुंडवाए अपने सर

20 जनवरी 2018

sirin erkilic residence of Germany, dance on bollywood song is going viral 3:03

जर्मनी की लड़की ने किया सूट पहनकर बॉलीवुड गानों पर डांस, वीडियो वायरल

20 जनवरी 2018

Explosive found near Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya of Bihar 3:00

बोधगया को दहलाने की कोशिश नाकाम, तीन विस्फोटक मिले

20 जनवरी 2018

Software engineer, family found dead, police suspect suicide 1:25

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर ने की पत्नी और बच्चे समेत आत्महत्या

20 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

America is working to secure India's NSG membership says Kenneth I Juster
India News

NSG में भारत की एंट्री पर साथ आया अमेरिका, चीन अटकाता रहा है रोड़े

12 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi Can Meet With Trump In World Economic Forum Conference
India News

स्विट्जरलैंड में हो सकती है पीएम मोदी और ट्रंप की मुलाकात

10 जनवरी 2018

Relief for Indians, Trump administration denied any proposal over H-1B visa proposal
America

ट्रंप प्रशासन की भारतीयों को बड़ी राहत, एच-1बी वीजा के नियमों में नहीं होगा बदलाव

9 जनवरी 2018

America is ready to counter terrorism in Pakistan with China
America

पाक के आतंकी ठिकानों के खात्मे पर चीन देगा अमेरिका का साथ, ट्रंप ने बनाया प्लान

7 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan blacklists Hafiz Saeed's organistaions after trump threatens
Pakistan

ट्रंप के गुस्से से सुधरने लगा पाक, आतंकी हाफिज के कई संगठनों को किया ब्लैकलिस्ट

6 जनवरी 2018

US lawmakers is not happy with trump administration over H1B visa changes
America

H-1B वीजा: अमेरिका में विरोध, डेमोक्रेटिक सांसद बोलीं- भारत से रिश्ते होंगे खराब

5 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.