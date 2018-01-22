Download App
Home ›   World ›   America ›   To end American shutdown, Donald Trump aggressive before voting

अमेरिकी शटडाउन खत्म करने के लिए मतदान से पहले बरसे ट्रंप

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 03:54 AM IST
To end American shutdown, Donald Trump aggressive before voting
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने बजट गतिरोध दूर करने के मसले पर अपने विरोधियों पर फिर से प्रहार किया है। गतिरोध दूर करने को लेकर अमेरिकी संसद सदस्य आपस में बंटे हुए हैं। अमेरिकी शटडाउन के कारण लाखों कर्मचारियों को बिना वेतन काम करने को बाध्य होना पड़ा है। शुक्रवार आधी रात को शुरू हुआ शटडाउन का असर अब तक सीमित रहा है, लेकिन यदि गतिरोध जारी रहा तो सोमवार से गंभीर संकट पैदा हो जाएगा। इसके कारण न्यूयार्क स्थित स्टैच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी बंद हो गया है।
 


 
रिपब्लिकन और डेमोक्रेट सांसदों ने 20 जनवरी को बजट की समय सीमा समाप्त होने से पहले कामचलाऊ बजट पास न करने को लेकर एक दूसरे पर आरोप-प्रत्यारोप मढ़े हैं। ट्रंप ने ट्वीट कर कहा, ‘यह देखकर अच्छा लग रहा है कि रिपब्लिकन सांसद सीमा की सुरक्षा में जुटी हमारी सेना के लिए किस तरह लड़ रहे हैं। वहीं डेमोक्रेट सांसद अवैध अप्रवासियों को हमारे देश में बिना जांच-पड़ताल के घुसाना चाहते हैं।’ 

उन्होंने शटडाउन खत्म करने के लिए अपने सांसदों से प्रक्रियागत कौशल दिखाते हुए सामान्य बहुमत से बजट पास कराने का आह्वान किया।
american shutdown donald trump america economics usa

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Water on earth by meteorites says research of Massachusetts Institute of Technology
America

तो क्या 20 लाख साल पहले यहां से आया था धरती पर पानी? 

एक नए अध्ययन के अनुसार वैज्ञानिकों का मानना है कि सौर मंडल की उत्पत्ति के लगभग 20 लाख वर्षों में पृथ्वी पर पानी उल्कापिंड लेकर आए होंगे।

21 जनवरी 2018

American Intelligence caught 6 Chinese ships which were helping North Korea
America

चीन की खुली पोल, जहाजों के जरिए कर रहा उत्तर कोरिया की मदद: रिपोर्ट

20 जनवरी 2018

Indian orgin Manisha Singh sworn in as Assistant Secretary of State in Donald Trump Government
America

US के विदेश मंत्रालय में भारतीय महिला को जगह, मिली ये अहम जिम्मेदारी

21 जनवरी 2018

Trump administration one year is fully dedicated to India 
America

ट्रंप प्रशासन का 1 साल, PM मोदी से पक्की दोस्ती और भारत को माना खास

20 जनवरी 2018

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes the worlds richest man superseding Bill Gates
America

बिल गेट्स को पछाड़ दुनिया के सबसे अमीर शख्स बने अमेजन के सीईओ जेफ बेजोस

20 जनवरी 2018

america again target pak over terrorism says hafiz saeed is mastermind of 2008 mumbai attacks 
America

हाफिज को क्लीनचिट पर US ने पाक को लताड़ा, कहा- मुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड पर हो कार्रवाई

19 जनवरी 2018

US military in preparation for war against North Korea
America

नॉर्थ कोरिया के खिलाफ जंग की तैयारी में अमेरिका, ऑपरेशन दस्ता भेजने पर विचार

17 जनवरी 2018

America withdrwal Palestine funding after suspends pakitsan military aid 
America

पाकिस्तान के बाद अब इस देश पर बरसा ट्रंप का गुस्सा, फिर बड़ी कार्रवाई

17 जनवरी 2018

Indian origin lawyer Gurbir S Grewal Appointed as first Sikh attorney general of US
America

पहली बार भारतीय सिख बना किसी अमेरिकी राज्य का अटॉर्नी जनरल

18 जनवरी 2018

North Korea is demanding an apology from the United States
America

अमेरिका पर फिर भड़का उत्तर कोरिया, बोला- असभ्य व्यवहार के लिए माफी मांगे यूएस

18 जनवरी 2018

