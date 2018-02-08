अपना शहर चुनें

अमेरिका ने तीन पाकिस्तानियों को बताया आतंकी संगठनों का मददगार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 09:30 AM IST
three Pakistani named as Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist facilitators by US Treasury
अमेरिका की ओर से आतंकियों को बेनकाब करने की कोशिशें लगातार जारी है। अमेरिका तीन पाकिस्तानियों को आतंकवादी गतिविधियों से जुड़े होने के चलते उन्हें वैश्विक आतंकियों की लिस्ट में शामिल करने की तैयारी कर रहा है। 

अमेरिका के राजकोषिय विभाग की ओर से जारी जानकारी के मुताबिक ये तीनों संदिग्ध आतंकी संगठन अल कायदा, लश्कर-ए-तैयबा और तालिबान के लिए फंड मुहैया करने का काम करते हैं। विभाग के मुताबिक तीन आतंकियों के नाम रहमान जेब फकीर मोहम्मद, हिज्ब उल्लाह अस्तम खान और दिलावर खान नादिर खान है। इन तीनों को वैश्विक आतंकियों की लिस्ट में शामिल किया जा सकता है।

ये तीनों आतंकी इन संगठनों को हर संभव मदद करने में जुटे रहते हैं। रहमान जेब पर आरोप है कि उसने खाड़ी देशों में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा को फंड की मदद की थी। इतना ही नहीं उसने शेख अमिनुल्लाह की 2014 में खाड़ी देश में मदद भी की थी। वहीं हिज्ब उल्लाह ने भी शेख अमिनुल्लाह की कई यात्राओं में उसकी मदद की।

दिलावर को शेख के काफी करीब बताया गया है और उसके लिए पाकिस्तान में होने वाली यात्राओं का सारा काम दिलावर ही देखता था।
