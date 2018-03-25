Michelle and I are so inspired by all the young people who made today’s marches happen. Keep at it. You’re leading us forward. Nothing can stand in the way of millions of voices calling for change.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 24, 2018
Students and gun control activists took out #marchforourlives in Seattle & Los Angeles, demanding an end to gun violence. (Photo Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/lpUrSG52L3— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2018
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने भारत के कट्टर विरोधी माने जाने वाले जॉन बॉल्टन को राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार बनाया है।
24 मार्च 2018