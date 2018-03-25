शहर चुनें

अमेरिका में गन नीति के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतरे लाखों छात्र, ओबामा का मिला साथ

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 09:37 AM IST
छात्र विरोध प्रदर्शन
छात्र विरोध प्रदर्शन
पिछले कुछ समय से अमेरिका में बंदूक नीति के खिलाफ लोगों में गुस्सा है क्योंकि स्कूलों में होने वाली गोलीबारी की घटनाओं ने हर किसी को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। इसी वजह से अब अमेरिका की बंदूक नीति के खिलाफ छात्र सड़कों पर उतर गए हैं। रविवार को वाशिंगटन में यूएस कैपिटल के सामने लाखों छात्रों ने गन नीति के विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया। वाशिंगटन में हुए इस मार्च को 'मार्च फॉर अवर लाइव्स' नाम दिया गया है।
छात्र संगठनों के अलावा इसमें कई एनजीओ भी हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। इन सभी की मांग है कि देश का नेतृत्व इसपर कड़ा फैसला लेने के साथ ही गन नीति में आवश्यक बदलाव करे। प्रदर्शन में पहुंचे छात्र कई तरह के प्लेकार्ड लेकर आए हैं। व्हाइट हाउस ने इस मार्च की तारीफ की है। व्हाइट हाउस की प्रवक्ता लिंडसे वॉल्टर्स ने कहा कि इस तरह छात्रों का मार्च निकालना ऐतिहासिक है।

इस मार्च को लेकर अभी तक राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की तरफ से तो कोई बयान नहीं आया है लेकिन व्हाइट हाउस की तरफ से कहा गया है कि ट्रंप बच्चों की सुरक्षा को लेकर गंभीर हैं। हालांकि पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने बच्चों के इस मार्च को अपना समर्थन दिया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा- मैं और मिशेल बच्चों की मांग के साथ हैं। जिस तरह छात्र अपनी मांग को लेकर आवाज उठा रहे हैं, उससे हमें प्रेरणा मिलती है। 

छात्रों के अलावा अभिभावकों सहित बड़ी हस्तियां भी इस प्रदर्शन में शामिल हुए हैं। हॉलीवुड के कई स्टार्स ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए इस मार्च के प्रति अपना समर्थन जाहिर किया है। प्रदर्शन में छात्रों ने गोलीबारी में मारे गए बच्चों की तस्वीरें और उनके नाम लिखें कॉस्ट्यूम पहने हुए हैं।

बता दें कि अमेरिका की उदार गन नीति की वजह से लगभग हर घर में बंदूक है। इसी वजह से पिछले कुछ सालों से बंदूक के गलत इस्तेमाल होने की घटनाएं सामने आई हैं। मार्च की शुरुआत में ही 9 साल के एक लड़के ने अपनी बड़ी बहन पर गोली चला दी थी। वहीं अलाबामा के हाई स्कूल में एक छात्र द्वारा की गई गोलीबारी में एक छात्रा की मौत हो गई थी।

