अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   America ›   America: South Carolina train derailed killing two passengers and swenty injured

अमेरिका के साउथ कैरोलिना में ट्रेन हादसा, 2 यात्रियों की मौत और 70 घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 07:32 PM IST
America: South Carolina train derailed killing two passengers and swenty injured
अमेरिका के साउथ कैरोलिना में एक ट्रेन हादसे में 2 यात्रियों की मौत हो गई जबकि 70 घायल हो गए। हादसा रविवार देर रात ढाई बजे के करीब हुआ। यात्रियों को ले जा रही एमट्रैक पैसेंजर ट्रेन की टक्कर एक मालवाहक ट्रेन से हो गई। 

हादसे के बारे में साउथ कैरोलिना इमरजेंसी मैनेजमेंट डिवीजन ने बताया कि 'एमट्रैक 91 ट्रेन न्यूयॉर्क से मियामी जा रही थी इस दौरान उसकी टक्कर एक 6 डिब्बों वाली मालवाहक ट्रेन से हुई।'

टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि ट्रेन के कई डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए। हादसे में घायल 70 यात्रियों को ईलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
south carolina train derailed us

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika Release date postponed
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब बढ़ी 'झांसी की रानी' की मुश्किलें, रिलीज पर गहराया संकट, जानिए क्यों

4 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar walked on his hand for padman promotion
Bollywood

पैडमैन को सुपरहिट कराने के लिए अक्षय ने अपनाया अनोखा तरीका, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

4 फरवरी 2018

nanda to anushka sharma 5 actresses play ghost role in film
Bollywood

नंदा से लेकर अनुष्का तक, ये 5 एक्ट्रेसेस मरने के बाद भी फिल्म में निभाया लीड रोड

4 फरवरी 2018

sushmita sen walks to lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

42 की उम्र में सुष्मिता ने पहली बार पहनीं वेडिंग ड्रेस, तस्वीरें देख कहेंगे दुल्हन हो तो ऐसी

4 फरवरी 2018

rajkummar rao and anil kapoor hanging out in a chemist shop padman challenge
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर बेचने लगे सैनिटरी पैड, माधुरी दीक्षित और प्रियंका चोपड़ा को दिया ये चैलेंज

4 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan reached in Ram Kapoor show comedy high school replace Rani Mukherjee
Bollywood

सलमान ने फिर निभाई रानी मुखर्जी के साथ दोस्ती, बीमार होते हुए भी किया कुछ ऐसा काम

4 फरवरी 2018

romance stories 5 cricketers with bollywood actress
Bollywood

बुमराह ही नहीं इन 5 क्रिकेटर्स ने भी चुराया एक्ट्रेसेस का दिल, ऐसा है बॉलीवुड और खेल का कनेक्शन

4 फरवरी 2018

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

FBI condemns misuse of powers by Donald trump on controversial memo
America

ट्रंप के खिलाफ शक्तियों के दुरुपयोग की निंदा, विवादित मेमो पर FBI का पलटवार

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ज्ञापन को सार्वजनिक करने की मंजूरी देते हुए इसे ‘शर्मनाक’ बताया तो FBI ने इस विवाद से भ्रमित न होने की बात कही है।

4 फरवरी 2018

America again slams pakistan for terrorism after suspends military aid
America

अमेरिका की फटकार, कहा- आतंक फैलाने वाला पाकिस्तान हमारा दोस्त नहीं

2 फरवरी 2018

Secret Memo issued by Trump against FBI's will, Accusing Russia Investigators of Bias
America

FBI की मर्जी के खिलाफ ट्रंप ने जारी किए गोपनीय मेमो

3 फरवरी 2018

Indian-American Doctor delivered at an altitude of 35 thousand feet
America

भारतीय मूल के डॉक्टर ने 35 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर उड़ रहे विमान में कराई डिलीवरी

31 जनवरी 2018

North Korea can attack on America with nuclear missile says american intelligence agency 
America

अमेरिका पर परमाणु हमला कर सकता है नॉर्थ कोरिया, CIA ने जताई चिंता

30 जनवरी 2018

US Japan missile interceptor test is failing again
America

दोबारा नाकाम रहा अमेरिका-जापान मिसाइल इंटरसेप्टर टेस्ट

2 फरवरी 2018

united states ambassador nikki haley met with indian ambassodor navtej sarna
America

निक्की हेली ने भारतीय राजदूत से की मुलाकात, कहा- दोनों देशों की दोस्ती में बढ़ रहा यकीन

1 फरवरी 2018

Padmavat Housefull in American Theatre
America

अमेरिकी थियेटरों में ‘पद्मावत’ हाउसफुल, एक दिन में दिखाए जा रहे 24 शो 

30 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, There has never been a better time to start living the American dream
America

स्टेट ऑफ द यूनियन के पहले संबोधन में बोले ट्रंप- मेरिट बेस्ड इमिग्रेशन सिस्टम करेंगे लागू

31 जनवरी 2018

after an successful business era xerox sold its half shares to fuji xerox
America

गिरती मांग और घाटे की वजह से जेरॉक्स ने फ्यूजीफिल्म को बेचे अपने आधे शेयर

2 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

धु्त्त पुलिसवाले ने किया यह गंदा काम, जनता ने किया उसका ये अंजाम

इस वायरल वीडियो में पुलिस वाले की लोग धुनाई करते नजर आ रहे हैं और पुलिस वाला नशे में धुत्त नजर आ रहा है।

4 फरवरी 2018

NUMBER OF ENCOUNTERS IN YOGI GOVERNMENT IN 10 MONTHS 2:04

देखिए योगी सरकार के 10 महीनों में एनकाउंटर के आंकड़े

4 फरवरी 2018

Watch: Saif Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sushmita Sen slay the Lakme Fashion Week with royalty 3:02

VIDEO: लैकमे फैशन वीक में बॉलीवुड सितारों ने बांधा समा

4 फरवरी 2018

TAJ MAHOTSAV INAUGURATION FAKE ENCOUNTER UTTAR PRADESH TOP NEWS 2:40

‘जय श्री राम’ से होगा ताज महोत्सव का होगा शुभारंभ समेत शाम की 10 बड़ी खबरें

4 फरवरी 2018

VIDEO GOES VIRAL OF MOTHER IN LAW BRUTELY BEATEN BY DAUGHTER IN LAW 3:02

बहू कर रही थी सास की पिटाई, तभी बना ली किसी ने ये वीडियो

4 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.