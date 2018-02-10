अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   America ›   Russian Democrats angry on issuing Russian documents donalad Trump stops

रूसी दस्तावेज जारी करने पर ट्रंप की रोक, डेमोक्रेट नाराज

न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स, न्यूज सर्विस Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 06:44 PM IST
Russian Democrats angry on issuing Russian documents donalad Trump stops
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने डेमोक्रेट पार्टी द्वारा तैयार किए गए एक दस्तावेज को जारी करने से रोक लगा दी है। इसमें 2016 के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के दौरान रूसी भूमिका पर को लेकर होने वाली जांच में ट्रंप द्वारा जारी रिपब्लिकन मेमो में एफबीआई व न्याय विभाग पर पक्षपात के आरोपों का खंडन किया गया है। ट्रंप की इस रोक से डेमोक्रेट नेताओं ने आपत्ति जताई है।

व्हाइट हाउस ने डेमोक्रेट नेताओं के दस्तावेज पर रोक को लेकर कहा कि न्याय विभाग ने ज्ञापन के कुछ अंश देश की राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा व कानूनी हितों पर गंभीर खतरा पैदा कर सकते हैं। व्हाइट हाउस के वकील मैक्केन ने अमेरिकी संसद की खुफिया समिति के अध्यक्ष को पत्र लिखकर कहा कि समिति न्याय विभाग की आशंकाओं को दूर करने के लिए इसमें संशोधन करेगी, इसके बाद ही राष्ट्रपति इसे सार्वजनिक करने पर विचार करेंगे।

 डेमोक्रेट नेताओं ने इस फैसले पर नाराजगी जताई है। डेमोक्रेट सांसद नेंसी पैलोसी ने ट्रंप के दस्तावेज रोकने के कदम को ट्रंप-रूस की मिलीभगत की सच्चाई जनता से छिपाने वाली कोशिश बताया। सीनेट में डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के नेता चक शूमर ने पूछा कि अमेरिकी जनता का एक ही सवाल है कि राष्ट्रपति आखिर क्या छिपा रहे हैं। 
 
donalad trump democrats whitehouse

