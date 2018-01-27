अपना शहर चुनें

ट्रंप के साथ अफेयर की चर्चाओं पर बौखलाईं निक्की, बोलीं- 'हाउ डिस्गस्टिंग'

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 11:54 AM IST
Nikki Haley has slammed rumors that she was having an affair with President Donald Trump
यूएस एंबेडसर निक्की हेली और ट्रंप के बीच अफेयर की चर्चाओं को हेली ने बड़ा झटका दिया है। उन्होंने इस तरह के किसी भी अफेयर से इनकार करते हुए कहा कि यह बहुत ही घिनौनी सोच है। यह अफवाहें लेखक माइकल वॉल्फ की बेस्ट सेलर किताब 'फायर एण्ड फुरी' से उड़ी थीं जिसमें बताया गया था कि ट्रंप का निक्की के साथ अफेयर था।

वॉल्फ ने अपनी किताब में लिखा है कि निक्की हेली ट्रंप प्रशासन में सबसे हाई प्रोफाइल महिला हैं जोकि खुद को राष्ट्रपति के उत्तराधिकारी के तौर पर पेश कर रही थीं। एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान हेली ने इस तरह की सभी अफवाहों को बकवास बताया जिसमें कहा गया था कि उनका ट्रंप के साथ किसी भी तरह का संबंध था। उन्होंने कहा कि इन बातों में कोई सच्चाई नहीं है और ये बहुत घिनौनी बात है। 

उन्होंने वॉल्फ की किताब में लिखी उन बातों को खारिज कर दिया जिसमें कहा गय़ा है कि वह ट्रंप के साथ उनके प्रेसीडेंशियल प्लेन में समय बिताती थीं। हेली ने कहा कि वह जब भी ट्रंप के साथ प्लेन में होती हैं तो वहां बहुत सारे लोग पहले से मौजूद होते हैं। 

हेली ने कहा कि किताब में मुझ पर आरोप लगाया गया कि वो ट्रंप के साथ अपने राजनीतिक करियर के बारे में बात करती थीं जबकि उन्होंने कभी भी इस मुद्दे पर ट्रंप से बात नहीं की और वो ट्रंप के साथ कभी अकेली नहीं रहीं। 

हेली ने कहा कि अगर आप पूरी मेहनत से काम करते हैं तो आपको आगे बढ़ने का मौका मिलता है, तरक्की के लिए केवल महिला होना ही जरूरी नहीं है। 
america nikki haley donald trump

