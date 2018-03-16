शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   America ›   Newly built bridge collapsed in Florida International University in Miami in America Many dead

अमेरिका: फ्लोरिडा इंटरनेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी में नवनिर्मित पुल ढहा, कई लोगों की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 02:26 AM IST
Florida Bridge
Florida Bridge - फोटो : ANI
अमेरिका में मियामी के फ्लोरिडा इंटरनेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी में एक नव निर्मित पैदल यात्री पुल के ढहने से कई लोगों की मौत हो गई। अमेरिकी न्यूज चैनल सीएनएन ने फ्लोरिडा राजमार्ग पेट्रोल के प्रवक्ता का हवाला देते हुए कहा है कि यूनिवर्सिटी में पैदल यात्री पुल के ढह जाने के कारण कई लोग मारे गए।
घटनास्थल के हवाई फुटेज से पता चलता है कि पुल के नीचे कई कार दब गए। फायर ट्रक, पुलिस और अन्य आपातकालीन वाहनों को घटनास्थल पर गिर गए पुल के नीचे दबे हुए लोगों के बचाव कार्य में देखा गया।

सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर पर एक छात्र ने लिखा, "मेरे स्कूल ने कुछ दिन पहले ही एक पुल स्थापित करने का काम खत्म किया था और यह वास्तव में गिर गया। मेरे रूममेट और मैंने इसकी आवाज को हमारे कमरे से सुना और हम दौड़कर बालकनी पहुंचे।" 
 

खबरों के मुताबिक यह पुल शनिवार को स्थापित किया गया था। 

न्यूज एजेंसी ने अधिकारियों का हवाला देते हुए बताया है कि फ्लोरिडा पुल के ढहने से 8 गाड़ियां फंस गई हैं। उनकी खोजने के लिए राहत और बचाव अभियान चल रहे हैं। 

RELATED

usa florida miami

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

'ब्रह्मास्त्र' के बाद रणबीर कपूर को एक और बड़े बजट की फिल्म, अब वाणी से करेंगे रोमांस

15 मार्च 2018

Bride (File photo)
Weird Stories

दुल्हन को ससुराल पहुंचते ही होने लगी उल्टियां, दूल्हे ने जांच कराई तो पैरों तले निकल गई जमीन

15 मार्च 2018

baaghi 2
Bollywood

फिल्म 'बागी-2' के गाने के लिए टाइगर श्रॉफ को लीगल नोटिस, मेकर्स भी लपेटे में, 5 करोड़ रुपये की मांग

15 मार्च 2018

Kangana Sharma
Bollywood

24 साल बाद श्रीदेवी का 'लाडला' फिर कर रहा है वापसी, टीवी की ये एक्ट्रेस बनेंगी पत्नी

15 मार्च 2018

Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के बाद एक और एक्टर के निधन से ऋतिक इतने हुए आहत,हो गई ऐसी हालत

15 मार्च 2018

Female fan enters Salman Khan house and try to committed suicide
Bollywood

...जब सलमान खान के घर में घुसी फैन, धारदार हथियार लेकर बोली- वो मेरे हसबैंड हैं

15 मार्च 2018

Salman Khan reveals real reason for his shirtless scenes in bollywood movies
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने खोला फिल्मी करियर का सबसे बड़ा राज, बताया आखिर हर बार क्यों उतार देते हैं शर्ट

15 मार्च 2018

alia bhatt and taylor swift here is connetion both of them
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट के जन्मदिन पर हुआ खुलासा, इस हॉलीवुड सिंगर से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

15 मार्च 2018

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

30 करोड़ के बंगले की 'क्वीन' बनीं कंगना रनौत, जन्नत का नजारा दिखाएगा नया आशियाना

15 मार्च 2018

दुल्हन (फाइल फोटो)
Weird Stories

जयमाला से पहले ही दुल्हन ने दूल्हे में देखा कुछ ऐसा, गुस्से से तिलमिलाई और घर वापस भेजा

15 मार्च 2018

Most Read

क्राउन प्रिंस मोहम्मद बिन सलमान
America

अगर ईरान ने परमाणु बम बनाया, तो सऊदी अरब भी ऐसा करेगा: क्राउन प्रिंस 

सऊदी अरब के क्राउन प्रिंस मोहम्मद बिन सलमान ने कहा है कि यदि ईरान परमाणु बम बनाएगा, तो उनका देश भी ऐसा ही करेगा।

15 मार्च 2018

Russia can attack new york with chemical weapons says Nikki Haley
America

अमेरिका बोला- न्यूयॉर्क जैसे शहरों पर रूस कर सकता है रासायनिक हमला

15 मार्च 2018

Porn Star Stormi Daniels will break contract with Donald Trump to exposed him
America

ट्रंप के साथ अपने रिश्ते पर खुलकर बोलेगी पोर्न स्टार, तोड़ेगी खुलासा न करने वाला कॉन्ट्रैक्ट

13 मार्च 2018

Why did Donald Trump block the Qualcomm deal
America

मोबाइल चिप निर्माता कंपनी क्वालकॉम के अधिग्रहण से ट्रंप को आपत्ति क्यों?

15 मार्च 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
America

ट्रंप की भारत को धमकी, अमेरिकी कंपनियों के टैक्स करें कम नहीं तो भुगते अंजाम

10 मार्च 2018

नासा
America

नासा के वैज्ञानिकों को मिली बड़ी सफलता, अंतरिक्ष में तारों के बीच खोजा पानी 

11 मार्च 2018

Donald trump said meeting with Kim Jong un will create history 
America

किम जोंग से मुलाकात इतिहास रचेगी या बिना किसी नतीजे के खत्म होगी: ट्रंप

11 मार्च 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, किम जोंग उन
America

किम जोंग की मिलने की पेशकश को ट्रंप ने स्वीकार किया, मई में हो सकती है मुलाकात

9 मार्च 2018

sexual harassment complaints in United Nations and a report by antonio guterres
America

संयुक्त राष्ट्र को मिलीं यौन उत्पीड़न की 138 शिकायतें

14 मार्च 2018

संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंटोनियो गुटेरेस
America

संयुक्त राष्ट्र को मिलीं यौन उत्पीड़न की 138 शिकायतें, महासचिव ने जारी की रिपोर्ट 

14 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

यूपी पुलिस की हैवानियत, वीडियो देख थर्रा उठेंगे

यूपी के प्रतापगढ़ से यूपी पुलिस का एक रूह कंपा देने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है। वीडियो में एक सिपाही एक शख्स की लात,घूंसों और डंडों से पिटाई कर रहा है। मामला कधई थाने का बताया जा रहा है।

16 मार्च 2018

अनुपम खेर 1:29

अनुपम ‘क्वांटिको’ के सेट पर कुछ ऐसे मिले ‘देसी गर्ल’ से

15 मार्च 2018

BULL FIGHT 1:19

सांड़ों की खूनी जंग के बीच आया मासूम और फिर...

16 मार्च 2018

प्रिया प्रकाश 1:54

अब प्रिया प्रकाश की ये फोटो ढहा रही सोशल मीडिया पर कहर

15 मार्च 2018

VIRAT KOHLI 1:22

विराट-अनुष्का की नकल उतारने पर इस बिग बॉस लव-बर्ड का उड़ा मजाक

16 मार्च 2018

Recommended

लैरी नसार
Other Sports

USA जिम्नास्टिक्स बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स देंगे इस्तीफा, वजह जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे

27 जनवरी 2018

Trump may be questioned, case of Russian intervention in last presidential election of America
America

ट्रंप से हो सकती है पूछताछ, पिछले राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में रूसी हस्तक्षेप का है मामला

25 जनवरी 2018

To end American shutdown, Donald Trump aggressive before voting
America

अमेरिकी शटडाउन खत्म करने के लिए मतदान से पहले बरसे ट्रंप

22 जनवरी 2018

due to trump tough visa policies Indian tourists ignore to travel to america
America

वो वजह जिसके चलते अब अमेरिका जाना पसंद नहीं करते भारतीय टूरिस्ट

19 दिसंबर 2017

plants which give lights in night instead of street lights in america
America

स्ट्रीट लाइट की जगह लगेंगे रोशनी पैदा करने वाले पौधे

17 दिसंबर 2017

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
America

अमेरिकियों ने माना, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के शासन में और भी बढ़ गया भ्रष्टाचार

13 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.