गणतंत्र दिवस पर बना 11 लाख से ज्यादा ट्वीट का नया रिकॉर्ड

यूएस एंबेडसर निक्की हेली और ट्रंप के बीच अफेयर की चर्चाओं को हेली ने बड़ा झटका दिया है।
27 जनवरी 2018
