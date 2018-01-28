अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   America ›   New record of over 11 lakh tweets made on Indian Republic Day

गणतंत्र दिवस पर बना 11 लाख से ज्यादा ट्वीट का नया रिकॉर्ड

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 03:20 AM IST
New record of over 11 lakh tweets made on Indian Republic Day
इस साल वार्षिक गणतंत्र दिवस के उत्सव पर 11 लाख से ज्यादा ट्वीट करने का रिकॉर्ड बना है। सिलिकन वैली स्थित सोशल मीडिया कंपनी ने शनिवार को इस बाबत जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि 26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस पर 11 लाख से ज्यादा ट्वीट किए गए, जो रिकॉर्ड है। 

RELATED

2017 में इस दिन 900000 ट्वीट आए थे। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर अपने ट्विटर संदेश में अपने देशवासियों को हिंदी में शुभकामनाएं दी। इस मौके पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर देशवासियों को बधाइयां दी। 
republic day india america record tweet

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

hema malini recreated basanti and dhanno scene of film sholay on dance india dance set
Television

बसंती बनकर 'डांस इंडिया डांस' के सेट पर पहुंची हेमा मालिनी, याद दिलाई 'शोले'

27 जनवरी 2018

karan johar delhi health department sent notice for pan masala ad
Bollywood

तो हो सकती है करण जौहर को 5 साल की जेल, दिल्ली सरकार ने थमाया नोटिस

27 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat Prasoon Joshi bows Out Of Jaipur Literature Festival after threats
Bollywood

सेंसर बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष ने लिया ये फैसला, करणी सेना ने कहा- 'यह हमारी बड़ी जीत है'

27 जनवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar enjoying his leisure moments with daughter nitara in goa
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' की रिलीज से पहले अक्षय कुमार ऐसे कर रहे हैं मस्ती, बेटी के साथ कुछ यूं आए नजर

27 जनवरी 2018

Five Things To Ask Your Partner Before Arrange Marriage
Relationship

शादी के लिए घर आए लड़केवाले तो हर लड़की को जरूर पूछने चाहिए ये 3 सवाल

27 जनवरी 2018

Ranveer singh tells his Khilji character in Padmaavat he took a big risk with 'Khilji' character
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर सिंह ने खिलजी के रोल को लेकर खोला राज, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

27 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar shared picture with son aarav on republic day
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ जो अक्षय कुमार को डिलीट करना पड़ा बेटे का ये ट्वीट, रिपब्लिक डे पर किया था शेयर

27 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol celebrate his 50th birthday with his family
Bollywood

10 साल काम ना मिलने से शराब के लती हो गए थे बॉबी देओल, भाई की हालत देख रो पड़े थे सनी

27 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone shocking statement about secret engagement with Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

सगाई पर दीपिका की बहन ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, जो बात अब तक छिपी थीं वो आ गई सामने

27 जनवरी 2018

jennifer wingets movie fir se kissing scene has been viral on social media
Bollywood

'बेहद' सीरियल की विलेन बहू का किसिंग सीन वायरल, इस फिल्म से कर रही हैं डेब्यू

27 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Nikki Haley has slammed rumors that she was having an affair with President Donald Trump
America

ट्रंप के साथ अफेयर की चर्चाओं पर बौखलाईं निक्की, बोलीं- 'हाउ डिस्गस्टिंग'

यूएस एंबेडसर निक्की हेली और ट्रंप के बीच अफेयर की चर्चाओं को हेली ने बड़ा झटका दिया है।

27 जनवरी 2018

Trump makes 15 new friends in Davos, three of Indian origin
America

ट्रंप ने किया 15 नए दोस्तों का ऐलान, तीन भारतीय भी शामिल

27 जनवरी 2018

Thousands of Indians can get American citizenship, President Trump signals
America

हजारों भारतीयों को मिल सकती है अमेरिकी नागरिकता, राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने दिए संकेत

26 जनवरी 2018

US President Donald Trump apologises for anti Muslim retweets
America

मुस्लिम विरोधी वीडियो रीट्वीट करने के बाद बैकफुट पर आए ट्रंप, मांगी माफी

26 जनवरी 2018

indian origin youth Siddhartha Dhar called as global terrorist by america who joined ISIS in 2014
America

US ने भारतीय मूल के युवक को बताया ग्लोबल टेररिस्ट, ISIS में है बड़ी पहचान

24 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump Speak in Modi`s style for Afghan talks according to an American report
America

ट्रंप पर चला मोदी का जादू, अफगान वार्ता में उनके अंदाज में बोलते नजर आए

23 जनवरी 2018

Two Indians Pleaded Guilty To Conspiring To Smuggle Counterfeit Cigarettes into US
America

US में नकली सिगरेट की तस्करी में 2 भारतीय दोषी, मिली 5 साल की सजा

24 जनवरी 2018

Trump may be questioned, case of Russian intervention in last presidential election of America
America

ट्रंप से हो सकती है पूछताछ, पिछले राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में रूसी हस्तक्षेप का है मामला

25 जनवरी 2018

IMF: India's growth rate will be 7.4 percent this year surpass China
America

IMF: चीन को पछाड़ इस साल 7.4 फीसदी रहेगी भारत की विकास दर

22 जनवरी 2018

shutdown finished in america after president Donald trump signed the bills
America

अमेरिका में शटडाउन खत्म, राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने साइन किए बिल

23 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

नहीं रहे गिटार पर कर्ज की थीम धुन बजाने वाले गोरख शर्मा, देखिए आखिरी परफॉर्मेंस

ऋषि कपूर के करियर की सबसे शानदार फिल्म ‘कर्ज’ की धुन आपको याद ही होगी। दुखद खबर ये है कि जिनकी धुनों ने जमाने को दीवाना बनाया वो गोरख शर्मा हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। देखिए एक खास वीडियो जिसमें कर्ज के हीरो ऋषि कपूर खुद गोरख शर्मा की तारीफ कर रहे हैं।

27 जनवरी 2018

INSPIRATIONAL STORY OF A GANGSTER SURESH SARVODAYA WHO NOW CLEANS TOILETS IN TRAINS 3:00

जिसका नाम सुन लोग कांप जाते थे, वहीं आज करता है शौचालय की सफाई

27 जनवरी 2018

STATEMENT OF MP RAJVEER SINGH DURING VIOLENCE IN KASGANJ OF UP 1:39

क्या बीजेपी भड़का रही कासगंज में हिंसा!

27 जनवरी 2018

SUPERSTAR PRABHAS ON BHAGMATI SET TO MEET ANUSHKA SHETTY REVEALS IN PROMOTIONAL VIDEO 1:41

कुछ तो है बात, चेहरा रुमाल में छिपाकर अनुष्का से मिलने पहुंचे प्रभास

27 जनवरी 2018

TOP HEADLINES UP NEWS 27 JANURARY 2018 2:37

कासगंज का कोहराम जारी, 49 गिरफ्तार समेत शाम की 10 बड़ी खबरें

27 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Republic Day Smoke in Police Line
Allahabad

पुलिस लाइन में रही गणतंत्र दिवस की धूम

28 जनवरी 2018

Republic day celebrated with panoramic views
Farrukhabad

जिलेभर धूमधाम से मनाया गया गणतंत्र दिवस

28 जनवरी 2018

'The purpose of bringing joy to everyone's face'
Muzaffarnagar

‘सभी के चेहरे पर खुशी लाना उद्देश्य’

28 जनवरी 2018

Organizing a grand parade on Republic Day
Pithoragarh

गणतंत्र दिवस पर भव्य परेड का आयोजन

27 जनवरी 2018

रंग-बिरंगे माहौल में लहराया तिरंगा
Gorakhpur

रंग-बिरंगे माहौल में लहराया तिरंगा

27 जनवरी 2018

BJP slams rahul gandhi over republic day protocol of congress rule 
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस पर राहुल को स्मृति के पीछे क्यों बिठाया? भाजपा ने दिया ये जवाब

27 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.