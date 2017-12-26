Download App
H1B- वीजा पर नया नियम ला रही ट्रंप सरकार, भारतीय इंजीनियरों की बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 11:10 AM IST
new amendments will imply in H-1B visa which could be effect to Indian Engineers

h1b visa

अमेरिका की ओर से एच1-बी वीजा में एक बार फिर बदलाव के लिए कदम उठाए जा सकते हैं। ये नया बदलाव कई भारतीय इंजीनियरों के विदेश में काम करने पर मुश्किलें खड़ी कर सकता है। ऑनलाइन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक ट्रंप प्रशासन 2011 के उस नियम में बदलाव करने जा रहा है जिसमें एच1-बी वीजा के तहत आने वाले विदेशी कर्मियों का पहले प्री रजिस्ट्रेशन किया जाता था। 
बताया जा रहा है कि ये नया नियम फरवरी से लागू हो सकता है, जिसके मुताबिक अमेरिका में स्थित बड़ी कंपनियों को विदेश कर्मियों की नियुक्ति से पहले इलेक्ट्रोनिक रजिस्ट्रेश कराना होगा। साथ ही ये कंपनियां सालाना 85000 और 65000 दूसरे देशों से कर्मियों का प्री रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकती है, जबकि यूएस विश्वविद्यालयों और कॉलेज में एडवांस डिग्री पाने वाले करीब 20000 हजार विदेशी कर्मी नियुक्त कर सकते हैं।

पढ़ें: अमेरिका फिर शुरू करेगा H-1B वीजा प्रीमियम प्रॉसेसिंग

इस बदलाव का सबसे ज्यादा असर भारतीयों पर होने वाला है, क्योंकि करीब 70 फीसदी भारतीय एच1 बी वीजा पर निर्भर होकर अमेरिका में नौकरी कर रहे हैं। हालांकि ये अभी साफ नहीं है कि ये कर्मियों पर क्या असर डालेगा, लेकिन इंफोसिस, टीएस और वीपरो में काम करने वालों पर इस बदलाव का प्रभाव जरूर दिखेगा।

इससे पहले एच1 बी वीजा में ट्रंप प्रशासन की ओर से बड़ा बदलाव किया गया था, जिसके मुताबिक वीजा धारकों के जीवन साथियों का काम करने का मौका मिल जाता था। इसे ग्रीन कार्ड की तरह देखा जाता है, लेकिन इस पर ट्रंप प्रशासन ने पैनी नजर बनाई हुई है।
