अमेरिका: व्हाइट हाउस के सामने पाकिस्तान चुनाव का बायकॉट क्यों कर रहे हैं ये लोग?

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 15 Jul 2018 08:29 AM IST
पाकिस्तान में आगामी 25 जुलाई को आम चुनाव होने वाले है। लेकिन इस चुनाव के खिलाफ लोग विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। मुत्ताहिदा कौमी मूवमेंट (MQM) के लोगों ने अमेरिका में व्हाइट हाउस के सामने प्रदर्शन कर इस चुनाव का बायकॉट किया है। उनका कहना है कि पाकिस्तान में आईएसआई द्वारा शरणार्थियों के खिलाफ लगातार अत्याचार हो रहे हैं। इस विरोध प्रदर्शन के खिलाफ काफी लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया। इस दौरान लोगों ने पाकिस्तान और आईएसआई के खिलाफ नारे लगाये। लोगों ने कहा कि आईएसआई आतंकवादियों की तरह काम कर रही है। 


 

