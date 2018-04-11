We assure we will do our best to maintain the integrity of upcoming elections in India: Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/mqOTUe7ywW— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018
Data privacy and foreign interference in elections are the biggest issues the company has faced and we feel huge responsibility to get these right: #Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के निजी वकील के न्यूयॉर्क दफ्तर पर एफबीआई ने छापा मारा है।
10 अप्रैल 2018