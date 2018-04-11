शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   America ›   It was my mistake and I am sorry says Zuckerberg to us congress

अमेरिकी सीनेट के समाने पेश होकर जुकरबर्ग ने मांगी माफी, कहा- भारतीय चुनाव में बरतेंगे पूरी ईमानदारी

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 03:34 AM IST
मार्क जुकरबर्ग
मार्क जुकरबर्ग - फोटो : ANI
फेसबुक संस्थापक मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने डेटा लीक मामले में बुधवार को अमेरिकी सेनेट कॉमर्स ऐंड जूडिशरी कमिटियों के सामने पेश हुए और माफी मांगी। उन्होंने सीनेट के सामने कहा, 'यह मेरी गलती है और मैं इसके लिए माफी मांगता हूं।' 
इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि फेसबुक के जरिए जो भी गड़बड़ियां हुई है उसके लिए मैं जिम्मेदार हूं। आगे उन्होंने कहा कि चुनावों में लोगों का भरोसा वापस हासिल करने के लिए कोशिश करूंगा। इसके तहत भारत में आगामी चुनावों के दौरान फेसबुक द्वारा पूरी ईमानदारी बरती जाएगी।
 



जुकरबर्ग ने कहा कि फेसबुक फेक न्यूज, हेट स्पीच, चुनावों में विदेशी हस्तक्षेप, डाटा की निजता जैसे नुकसान को रोकने के लिए पर्याप्त कदम नहीं उठा पाई। यह बड़ी गलती है और मैं इसके लिए माफी मांगता हूं। उन्होंने कमिटी का विश्वास दिलाया कि भारत में आगामी चुनावों के दौरान ईमानदारी बरतने में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ देंगे। 
 



जुकरबर्ग ने यहां इस बात की जानकारी भी दी कि फेसबुक ने अपने यूजर्स की निजी जानकारी को सुरक्षित करने के लिए कई अहम कदम उठाए हैं। इसके अलावा उन्होंने इससे पहले उन्होंने एक फेसबुक पोस्ट में लिखा, 'वह फेसबुक को दुनिया की पॉजिटिव ताकत बनाने के लिए सबकुछ करेंगे, जहां लोग एक दूसरे के पास रह सकेंगे।' 

RELATED

facebook mark zuckerberg us congress

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

richa chaddha
Bollywood

उन्नाव रेप केस पर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का सरकार पर तंज, 'बेटी बचाओ' या 'बेटी हमसे बचाओ'

10 अप्रैल 2018

Preetika Rao
Television

अफ्रीकी देश तंजानिया में इतना पॉपुलर है यह टीवी सीरियल, किरदार के नाम पर रखे जाते हैं बच्चों के नाम

10 अप्रैल 2018

   सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर को नहीं मिली मनचाहे रिजॉर्ट में बुकिंग, अब यहां होगी शादी

10 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

जेल से आते ही इन 2 दिन में सलमान अब तक कर चुके हैं ये 5 काम, आपको मालूम है क्या?

10 अप्रैल 2018

most expensice car number plate
World of Wonders

132 करोड़ में बिक रही ये नंबर प्लेट, न सोना न डायमंड ये है असली वजह, जान कर उड़ जाएंगे होश

10 अप्रैल 2018

The graves
Supernatural Stories

बेहद भयानक है इस पेड़ की कहानी, दफ्न है एक ऐसा राज, जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

10 अप्रैल 2018

twinkle khanna
Bollywood

ट्रोलर्स की कॉकरोच से तुलना करते हुए ट्विंकल खन्ना बोलीं-जो इन्हें गंभीरता से लेते हैं वे मूर्ख हैं

10 अप्रैल 2018

Kumkum Bhagya
Bollywood

'कुमकुम भाग्य' की कहानी में आएगा बड़ा TWIST, सीरियल में होगी इस मशहूर एक्टर की एंट्री

10 अप्रैल 2018

sri reddy
Television

बीच सड़क टॉपलेस हुई एक्ट्रेस का नया खुलासा, 'डायरेक्टर्स की करतूतों के सबूत हैं मेरे पास'

10 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान का साथ देने पर उनकी को-एक्ट्रेस को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, केस दर्ज

10 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

माइकल कोहेन
America

FBI ने ट्रंप के वकील कोहेन के दफ्तर पर मारा छापा, एडल्ट स्टार को किया था भुगतान

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के निजी वकील के न्यूयॉर्क दफ्तर पर एफबीआई ने छापा मारा है।

10 अप्रैल 2018

NASA's vehicle will take off secrets from Mars's inner surface
America

NASA: लाल ग्रह के खुलेंगे रहस्य, चांद का उजागर होगा काला दाग

10 अप्रैल 2018

क्रिस्टी, हर्ट
America

53 साल की महिला ने इलाज के लिए आए एक युवक को तीन साल तक बनाकर रखा सेक्स गुलाम

9 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
America

पाकिस्तान ने सुरक्षा परिषद प्रेसिडेंट के सामने फिर उठाया कश्मीर मुद्दा

8 अप्रैल 2018

data leak on facebook through friends to friends option
America

फ्रेंड्स टू फ्रेंड्स ऑप्शन से लीक हो सकती हैं facebook पर आपकी निजी जानकारियां

9 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
America

जुलाई में लांच होगा NASA का पहला सूर्य मिशन, मिलेगी ये जानकारियां

8 अप्रैल 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
America

पोर्न स्टार को भुगतान की डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को जानकारी नहीं

6 अप्रैल 2018

ट्रंप टावर
America

न्यूयॉर्क के ट्रंप टावर में लगी भीषण आग, एक शख्स गंभीर रूप से घायल

8 अप्रैल 2018

US President donald trump says trade war with china was lost many years ago over Stupid leaders
America

ट्रंप ने टेके घुटने, बोले- चीन से 'ट्रेड वॉर' कई साल पहले हार चुके हैं

5 अप्रैल 2018

हाफिज सईद
America

UN ने जारी की इंटरनेशनल आतंकियों की लिस्ट, हाफिज-दाऊद समेत 139 पाकिस्तानी शामिल

4 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

डेटा लीक मामला : फेसबुक के मालिक ने सीनेट से मांगी माफी, कहा, गलती हुई मुझसे

फेसबुक डेटा लीक मामले में मंगलवार को फेसबुक के सीईओ मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने अमेरिकी सीनेट के सामने अपनी गवाही दी। मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने अमेरिकी सीनेट के सामने कहा कि ये उनकी जिम्मेदारी थी, उनसे गलती हुई और उसके लिए वो माफी मांगते हैं।

11 अप्रैल 2018

जडेजा 1:30

20वें ओवर की पांचवीं गेंद पर छक्का मारकर जडेजा ने चेन्नई को दिलाई जीत

11 अप्रैल 2018

उन्नाव गैंगरेप 3:19

उन्नाव रेप केस में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, सीएमओ के बयान से मचा बवाल

10 अप्रैल 2018

कुनिका 0:40

सलमान खान को समर्थन इस एक्ट्रेस को पड़ा भारी, मिली धमकियां, दर्ज कराई FIR

10 अप्रैल 2018

chole bhatoore 3:01

पुरानी दिल्ली की इस दुकान पर खाए थे कांग्रेसियों ने छोले-भटूरे, ये है यहां की खासियत

10 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

facebook data
Tip of the Day

फेसबुक ने जारी किया नया टूल, ऐसे चेक करें कैम्ब्रिज एनालिटिका ने आपका फेसबुक डाटा लिया है या नहीं?

10 अप्रैल 2018

फेसबुक
Social Network

अगर आपका भी डाटा फेसबुक ने किया है चोरी तो मांग सकते हैं 12 लाख रुपये

10 अप्रैल 2018

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak
Social Network

Apple के को-फाउंडर भी बंद करने जा रहे हैं अपना फेसबुक अकाउंट

9 अप्रैल 2018

data leak on facebook through friends to friends option
America

फ्रेंड्स टू फ्रेंड्स ऑप्शन से लीक हो सकती हैं facebook पर आपकी निजी जानकारियां

9 अप्रैल 2018

facebook find friend
Social Network

Facebook ने फिर बदली पॉलिसी, अब दोस्तों को फेसबुक पर खोजना हुआ मुश्किल

7 अप्रैल 2018

facebook messenger
Social Network

WhatsApp की राह पर फेसबुक, मैसेंजर में भेजे हुए मैसेज ले सकेंगे वापस

7 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.