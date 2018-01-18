Download App
Indian origin lawyer Gurbir S Grewal Appointed as first Sikh attorney general of US

पहली बार भारतीय सिख बना किसी अमेरिकी राज्य का अटॉर्नी जनरल

एजेंसी, न्यूयॉर्क Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 04:36 PM IST
Indian origin lawyer Gurbir S Grewal Appointed as first Sikh attorney general of US
भारतीय मूल के एक प्रतिष्ठित वकील गुरबीर एस ग्रेवाल किसी अमेरिकी राज्य के अटॉर्नी जनरल बनने वाले पहले सिख बन गए हैं। न्यूजर्सी का अटॉर्नी जनरल बनने के उनके नाम पर राज्य सीनेट ने एकमत से मुहर लगाई है।

सीनेट की न्यायिक समिति के सामने मंगलवार को अपने नाम की पुष्टि के दौरान 44 वर्षीय ग्रेवाल ने कहा कि मैं कभी नहीं सोचा था कि मेरी जिंदगी की यात्रा आज मुझे यहां लेकर आएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि यह मेरे लिए बहुत ही सम्मान की बात है और मैं अपनी इस यात्रा को शुरू करने पर ध्यान दे रहा हूं। सबसे पहला काम जो मुझे करना है वह यह कि मैं सबको खुद से परिचित करवाऊं और अपने काम को रफ्तार दूं। 

ग्रेवाल अमेरिका के पहले सिख हैं जो किसी राज्य के अटॉर्नी जनरल बने हैं। सीनेट ने उनके नाम पर 29-0 की वोटिंग से मुहर लगाई। इसके बाद उन्होंने एक निजी कार्यक्रम में अपने पद की शपथ ली। ग्रेवाल, डेमोक्रेट पार्टी के पंजीकृत सदस्य हैं। साल 2016 में गवर्नर क्रिस क्रिस्टी ने उन्हें बर्गेन काउंटी का शीर्ष कानून प्रवर्तन अधिकारी बनाया था। इससे पहले वे पूर्व संघीय अभियोक्ता पॉल फिशमैन के तहत अमेरिकी अटॉर्नी जनरल कार्यालय में आर्थिक अपराध इकाई प्रमुख के रूप में काम कर चुके हैं। 
