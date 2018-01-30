अपना शहर चुनें

अमेरिका में मनाया गया 69वां गणतंत्र दिवस, कार्यक्रमों में दिखी भारतीय संस्कृति की झलक

एजेंसी, वाशिंगटन Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 04:43 AM IST
Glimpses of Indian culture at Republic Day celebrations in America
republic day - फोटो : vivek nigam
अमेरिका में भारतीय समुदाय ने 69वां गणतंत्र दिवस बड़ी ही धूमधाम से मनाया। इस दौरान समारोह में भारत की संस्कृति विविधता दिखी। सप्ताहांत में अमेरिका के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में भारतीय नृत्य, ड्रामा और संगीत का मंचन किया गया। 

न्यूयॉर्क, लॉस एंजिलिस, शिकागो और वाशिंगटन में भारतीय समुदाय के कार्यकर्ताओं और संगठनों द्वारा गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। संयुक्त राष्ट्र मुख्यालय में आयोजित भारतीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद के पांच स्थायी सदस्यों में से चार सदस्यों- रूस, चीन, फ्रांस और ब्रिटेन के राजदूतों समेत कई राजनयिकों ने हिस्सा लिया।
indian culture republic day america

