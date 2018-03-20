शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   America ›   Cynthia Nixon could be next governor of New York

'सेक्स एण्ड सिटी' स्टार सिंथिया हो सकती हैं न्यूयॉर्क की अगली गवर्नर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 11:16 AM IST
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon
अमेरिकन सीरीज 'सेक्स एण्ड सिटी' की स्टार सिंथिया निक्सन न्यूयॉर्क की अगली गवर्नर बन सकती हैं। 51 साल की सिंथिया ने ट्विटर पर 2 मिनट का वीडियो पोस्ट करते हुए कहा कि वो न्यूयॉर्क से प्यार करती हैं और गवर्नर पद के लिए अपनी उम्मीदवारी की घोषणा करती हैं। 
उन्होंने कहा कि न्यूयॉर्क उनका घर है और वो यहां के अलावा कहीं और नहीं रही हैं। वह मां के साथ एक ही बेडरूम में रहकर बड़ी हुई हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे नेता हमें धरातल पर ले जा रहे हैं। न्यूयॉर्क की सड़कों पर अब बच्चे नहीं दिखाई देते। वह न्यूयॉर्क से प्यार करती हैं इसलिए बदलाव लाना चाहती हैं। 

निक्सन के ट्वीट के बाद कई लोगों ने उनके समर्थन में ट्वीट किये। रोसी ने ट्वीट किया कि निक्सन को मेरा पूरा समर्थन है, वह स्मार्ट हैं और सच्ची नेता हैं। 

अगर निक्सन जीतती हैं तो वह पहली समलैंगिक महिला होंगी जो इस पद पर पहुंचेंगी। निक्सन राजनीति में नई नहीं हैं। वह गे राइट्स, पब्लिक स्कूलों में फंडिंग बढ़ाने और ब्रेस्ट कैंसर से जुड़े मामलों में वकालत कर चुकी हैं। उन्होंने राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया था और बराक ओबामा के लिए कैंपेन किया था।

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD

— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

  

RELATED

cynthia nixon donald trump barack obama

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Aamir Khan replaced Ranveer Singh as Brand ambassador VIVO India
Bollywood

अब रणवीर सिंह नहीं 53 साल का ये सुपरस्टार होगा स्मार्टफोन कंपनी VIVO का नया ब्रैंड एम्बसेडर

20 मार्च 2018

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

डेब्यू से पहले ही इस स्टार किड ने साइन कर ली दूसरी फिल्म, अब करण जौहर का मिला साथ

20 मार्च 2018

sun
Science Wonders

सूर्य से निकलने वाली शक्ति से होगा विनाश या निर्माण, पता लगाने के लिए वैज्ञानिकों ने किया ये काम

20 मार्च 2018

आयुष शर्मा
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले ही स्टार बने सलमान खान के जीजा, वीडियो देख यकीन नहीं कर पाएंगे

20 मार्च 2018

alia bhatt
Bollywood

फिल्म शूटिंग के दौरान आलिया के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, फैंस जानकर हो जाएंगे परेशान

20 मार्च 2018

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

लंदन में हो रहा है इरफान खान का इलाज, तकलीफ के बीच लिखा ऐसा पोस्ट, पढ़कर दिल को मिलेगा सुकून

20 मार्च 2018

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

41 करोड़ कमाने के बाद चौथे दिन अजय देवगन को लगा झटका, 'रेड' माकर नहीं निकाल पाए पैसा

20 मार्च 2018

गायत्री जोशी
Bollywood

एक फिल्म के बाद ही इस एक्ट्रेस ने बॉलीवुड छोड़ा, बिजनेस टाइकून से शादी कर बन गईं अरबों की मालकिन

20 मार्च 2018

पूजा डडवाल
Bollywood

कसीनो में मैनेजर का काम कर रही थी सलमान खान की ये हीरोइन, बीमारी ने बना दिया कंगाल

20 मार्च 2018

अलका याग्निक
Bollywood

B'day Spl: 25 सालों से पति से अलग रहीं अलका याग्निक, इस वजह से बेटी की तस्वीरें हुई थी वायरल

20 मार्च 2018

Most Read

स्टोर्मी डैनियल्स- डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
America

ट्रंप के साथ अफेयर की वजह से इस एडल्ट स्टार को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी

राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के साथ अफेयर होने की वजह से स्टोर्मी डैनियल्स को मिली धमकी और चुप रहने की हिदायत।

17 मार्च 2018

Stephen Hawking
America

स्टीफन हॉकिंग के आखिरी शोध में कई ब्रह्मांड की मौजूदगी का दावा, मृत्यु से दो हफ्ते पहले किया था जमा

19 मार्च 2018

computer
America

25 लोग चाहते हैं उन्हें मारकर उनका दिमाग कंप्यूटर में डाल दिया जाए

19 मार्च 2018

America warned Pakistan against Taliban and other terror groups
America

अमेरिका ने पाक को हड़काया, कहा- जुबानी हमले नहीं तालिबान के खिलाफ करे सख्त कार्रवाई

18 मार्च 2018

Florida Bridge
America

अमेरिका: फ्लोरिडा इंटरनेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी में नवनिर्मित पुल ढहा, कई लोगों की मौत

16 मार्च 2018

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Junior
America

वेनेसा ट्रंप ने डोनाल्ड ट्रंप जूनियर से तलाक के लिए कोर्ट में अर्जी दी

16 मार्च 2018

Trade conflicts in India US relations says America
America

भारत-अमेरिका संबंधों में व्यापार बड़ा टकराव: व्हाइट हाउस

17 मार्च 2018

Porn Star Stormi Daniels will break contract with Donald Trump to exposed him
America

ट्रंप के साथ अपने रिश्ते पर खुलकर बोलेगी पोर्न स्टार, तोड़ेगी खुलासा न करने वाला कॉन्ट्रैक्ट

13 मार्च 2018

Russia can attack new york with chemical weapons says Nikki Haley
America

अमेरिका बोला- न्यूयॉर्क जैसे शहरों पर रूस कर सकता है रासायनिक हमला

15 मार्च 2018

us army
America

देश से बाहर किस मिशन पर हैं दो लाख अमरीकी सैनिक

18 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: 90 साल की दादी को पोती ने बेरहमी से पीटा, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

केरला के कुन्नूर जिले में अपनी 90 साल की दादी की बुरी तरह से पिटाई करने के आरोप में एक पोती को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

20 मार्च 2018

सुबह की खबरें 2:10

यूपी में नौकरियों की सौगात समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

20 मार्च 2018

exam 12 board 1:48

12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में टीचर्स को जवाब की जगह कॉपियों में मिले नोट

20 मार्च 2018

शमी मैरिज सर्टिफिकेट 0:38

शमी ने दिया पत्नी की धोखेबाजी का सबसे बड़ा सबूत!

19 मार्च 2018

RADHIKA APTE 1:14

खुलासा: इस एक्ट्रेस ने बॉलीवुड में काम के बदले किया फोन सेक्स

20 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.