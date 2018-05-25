शहर चुनें

कनाडाः भारतीय रेस्तरां में हुआ धमाका, 15 लोग घायल, 3 की हालत नाजुक 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 25 May 2018 12:04 PM IST
canada: 15 people injured in blast at suburban Toronto restaurant
कनाडा में एक भारतीय रेस्तरां में धमाका हुआ है। स्थानीय मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, यह धमाका टोरंटो शहर के उपनगरीय इलाके मिसीसॉगा के बॉम्बे भेल रेस्तरां में हुआ। इस ब्लास्ट में 15 लोग घायल हुए हैं।
धमाके के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मियों और मेडिकल स्टाफ ने रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया। घायलों को इलाज के लिए स्थानीय अपस्ताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां 3 लोगों की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। 
 



 जानकारी के अनुसार, धमाका स्थानीय समयानुसार गुरुवार रात करीब 10.30 बजे हुआ। धमाके के वक्त रेस्टोरेंट में ज्यादातर लोग डिनर कर रहे थे। खबरों के अनुसार, धमाके में घायल हुए लोगों का आंकड़ा अभी बढ़ भी सकता है। इस विस्फोट की वजह अभी तक सामने नहीं आई है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में 2 संदिग्ध युवकों को देखा गया है। इन्हीं सबूतों के आधार पर पुलिस ने आगे की पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।
 

 
