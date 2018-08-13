शहर चुनें

अलास्का में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.4 की तीव्रता दर्ज

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 06:45 AM IST
अलास्का में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 6.4 मापी गई। अभी तक किसी नुकसान की जानकारी नहीं मिली है। यूएस ज्योग्राफिकल सर्वे ने इसकी पुष्टि की है। 
बता दें कि अलास्का में भूकंप पहली बार नहीं आया है। ऐसा पहले भी कई बार हो चुका है। जुलाई में अलास्का और रूस के बीच भूकंप के जोरदार झटके महसूस किये गये थे। रिक्टर पैमाने पर इसकी तीव्रता 7.8 थी। उस दौरान भूकंप के साथ ही सुनामी की चेतावनी भी जारी हुई थी।   



 

