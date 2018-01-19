Download App
हाफिज को क्लीनचिट पर US ने पाक को लताड़ा, कहा- मुंबई हमले के मास्टमाइंड पर हो कार्रवाई

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 09:33 AM IST
आतंकवाद को पनाह देने के आरोपों में घिरे रहने वाले पाकिस्तान को एक बार फिर अमेरिका ने लताड़ा है। अमेरिका रक्षा मंत्रालय की प्रवक्ता हिथर नोएट ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में हाफिज सईद को आतंकी बताया है और कहा कि वह मुंबई के 2008 में हुए मुंबई हमले का मास्टरमाइंड है। अमेरिका ने हाफिज सईद को क्लीनचिट दिए जाने पर नाराजगी जताई और कहा कि उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।

अमेरिका ने कहा कि इस हमले में कई अमेरिकी नागरिक भी मारे गए थे और उसके लिए हाफिज सईद का आतंकी संगठन जिम्मेदार था। अमेरिका ने एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान को सैन्य मदद रद्द करने का इशारा किया और कहा है कि आतंकवाद को लेकर उनका पक्ष बिल्कुल साफ है।

दरअसल, पिछले दिनों एक टीवी चैनल को दिए इंटरव्यू में पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शाहीद खाकन अब्बासी आतंकी हाफिज सईद तो साहेब कहा था। अब्बासी का कहना था कि हाफिज साहेब के खिलाफ कोई केस नहीं है, इसलिए उस पर कार्रवाई का कोई मतलब नहीं है। 
 
पाकिस्तान की ओर से ये बयान उस वक्त आया जब अमेरिका ने उसे दी जाने वाली सैन्य और आर्थिक मदद पर रोक लगा दी थी। पाकिस्तान के इसी अड़ियल रवैये की वजह से उसे अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर मुंह की खानी पड़ रही है।

बता दें कि भारत लंबे समय से यह कहता आ रहा है कि मुंबई के 2008 आतंकी हमले में हाफिज सईद का हाथ है और इस संदर्भ में पाकिस्तान को पुख्ता सबूत भी मुहैया कराए गए, लेकिन पाकिस्तान ने भारत का सपोर्ट करने की बजाय हाफिज को सुरक्षा मुहैया कराई।
