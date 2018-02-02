अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   America ›   America again slams pakistan for terrorism after suspends military aid

अमेरिका की फटकार, कहा- आतंक फैलाने वाला पाकिस्तान हमारा दोस्त नहीं

एजेंसी, वाशिंगटन Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:24 PM IST
America again slams pakistan for terrorism after suspends military aid
पाक को दी जा रही सुरक्षा मदद रोकने के बाद व्हाइट हाउस ने काफी तीखा बयान देते हुए कहा है कि आतंक से मित्रता रखने वाले और उसका समर्थन करने वाले देश कभी भी अमेरिका के दोस्त नहीं हो सकते हैं। व्हाइट हाउस ने कहा कि पाक की मदद रोककर यही संदेश देने की कोशिश की गई है। 

पिछले महीने ही ट्रंप प्रशासन ने पाकिस्तान को दी जाने वाली दो अरब डॉलर की सुरक्षा मदद पर रोक लगा दी थी। उस समय ट्रंप ने कहा था कि आतंक के खिलाफ संघर्ष में इस्लामाबाद अमेरिकी उम्मीद के मुताबिक कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा है। 

ट्रंप के हाल ही में लिए फैसले का जिक्र करते हुए व्हाइट हाउस ने अपनी विदेश नीति पर प्रकाश डालते हुए विस्तार से कहा कि राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने हमारे सहयोगियों को यह साफ कर दिया है कि आतंकियों से मेल-मिलाप करने और समर्थन करने वाले अमेरिका के मित्र नहीं हो सकते हैं।

ट्रंप द्वारा मंगलवार को दिए स्टेट ऑफ दि यूनियन संबोधन के बाद व्हाइट हाउस ने अपने बयान में कहा, राष्ट्रपति ने पाक की सुरक्षा मदद पर रोक लगा दी है। हालांकि, पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद को समर्थन देने के आरोपों से इनकार करता रहा है। 

व्हाइट हाउस ने कहा कि ट्रंप किसी भी सूरत में कट्टरपंथी इस्लामिक आतंक और इसकी विचारधारा को खत्म करने व इसका सामना करने की कोशिशों को प्राथमिकता देंगे। बयान के मुताबिक, राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप की दक्षिण एशिया रणनीति में आतंकियों को सुरक्षित पनाहगाह उपलब्ध न कराने की शर्त भी शामिल है।
america terrorism pakistan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde spotted again in Sabyasachi kitchen
Television

बिग बॉस के घर में खाना बनाने के बाद अब इस किचन में खाना बनाते नजर आईं शिल्पा शिदे, देखिए PHOTOS

2 फरवरी 2018

Ghmoor Dance on ice of this girl going viral on internet
Bollywood

बर्फ पर लड़की ने कुछ इस तरह किया घूमर डांस, खुद दीपिका भी रह जाएंगी हैरान

2 फरवरी 2018

malyalam actress Sanusha Santosh explain her horrifying molestation experience in a running train
Bollywood

ट्रेन में एक्‍ट्रेस के साथ छेड़छाड़ के बाद का डरावना सच, होठों पर अंगुली फेर रहा था शख्स और फिर...

2 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actress Aditi Rao Hydari reveals about his character in film and Jaya Bachchan connection
Bollywood

खिलजी की बीवी ने खोला सबसे बड़ा राज, बताया इस तरह मिला 'पद्मावत' में मेहरुन्निसा का रोल

2 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma will celebrate her Valentines Day with Varun Dhawan not Virat Kohli
Bollywood

हसबैंड विराट के साथ वेलेन्टाइन-डे सेलिब्रेट नहीं करेंगी अनुष्का शर्मा, इस शख्स के साथ गुजारेंगी वक्त

2 फरवरी 2018

model suffered with wardrobe malfuntion vivienne westwood set her dress
Bollywood

रैंपवॉक करते हुए खिसकी मॉडल की ड्रेस, कैमरे में कैद हुआ 76 साल की महिला का अजब नजारा

2 फरवरी 2018

anuskha sharma goes scary in her film pari promo
Bollywood

विराट कोहली से शादी के बाद ये क्या हो गया अनुष्का शर्मा को, तस्वीर देखकर डर जाएंगे

2 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan girlfriend IULIA VANTUR got married in reality show
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड यूलिया ने कर ली इस शादीशुदा एक्टर से शादी, दाढ़ी वाले मर्द की थी तलाश

2 फरवरी 2018

Anushka sharma said what a guy for Hubby Virat kohli when he Scores Century At Durban!
Bollywood

विराट ने जड़ा शतक तो खुशी के मारे ये कर बैठीं अनुष्का शर्मा, सबके सामने बोली इतनी बड़ी बात

2 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film Secret Superstar crosses the Rs 500 crore mark in China
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: चीन में आमिर खान मचा रहे धूम, हॉलीवुड फिल्मों को पछाड़ रही 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

2 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

after an successful business era xerox sold its half shares to fuji xerox
America

गिरती मांग और घाटे की वजह से जेरॉक्स ने फ्यूजीफिल्म को बेचे अपने आधे शेयर

एक शताब्दी तक सफलतापूर्ण बिजनेस करने वाले जेरॉक्स ने अपने आधे शेयर फ्यूजी जेरॉक्स को बेच दिए हैं।

2 फरवरी 2018

US Japan missile interceptor test is failing again
America

दोबारा नाकाम रहा अमेरिका-जापान मिसाइल इंटरसेप्टर टेस्ट

2 फरवरी 2018

Indian-American Doctor delivered at an altitude of 35 thousand feet
America

भारतीय मूल के डॉक्टर ने 35 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर उड़ रहे विमान में कराई डिलीवरी

31 जनवरी 2018

North Korea can attack on America with nuclear missile says american intelligence agency 
America

अमेरिका पर परमाणु हमला कर सकता है नॉर्थ कोरिया, CIA ने जताई चिंता

30 जनवरी 2018

united states ambassador nikki haley met with indian ambassodor navtej sarna
America

निक्की हेली ने भारतीय राजदूत से की मुलाकात, कहा- दोनों देशों की दोस्ती में बढ़ रहा यकीन

1 फरवरी 2018

US President Donald Trump wrongly claims about his first State of the Union address record ratings
America

डोनल्ड ट्रंप का दावा 'गलत', ओबामा और बुश को ज्यादा लोगों ने सुना

2 फरवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, There has never been a better time to start living the American dream
America

स्टेट ऑफ द यूनियन के पहले संबोधन में बोले ट्रंप- मेरिट बेस्ड इमिग्रेशन सिस्टम करेंगे लागू

31 जनवरी 2018

Nikki Haley has slammed rumors that she was having an affair with President Donald Trump
America

ट्रंप के साथ अफेयर की चर्चाओं पर बौखलाईं निक्की, बोलीं- 'हाउ डिस्गस्टिंग'

27 जनवरी 2018

adult star stormy daniel denies having affair with Donald Trump in past
America

ट्रंप के साथ जोड़ा गया था इस एडल्ट स्टार का भी नाम, किया इंकार

1 फरवरी 2018

Padmavat Housefull in American Theatre
America

अमेरिकी थियेटरों में ‘पद्मावत’ हाउसफुल, एक दिन में दिखाए जा रहे 24 शो 

30 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

Video: वैलेंटाइंस डे से पहले देखिए मोहब्बत का अनोखा ‘अनुराग’

वैलेंटाइंस डे अब ज्यादा दूर नहीं है। मोहब्बत के इजहार के इस दिन के लिए गीतकार, संगीतकार और गायक अनुराग दीक्षित लेकर आए हैं एक खास मेलोडियस अलबम। ‘लाखों आसमां’ नाम के इस अलबम का एक खास गाना है, तुम ऐसे मेरी राहों में आ गए।

2 फरवरी 2018

VIDEO: A LEADER OF PMLN TRYING TO FORCELY TOUCH A GIRL IN A PUBLIC MEETING IN PAKISTAN 3:03

VIDEO: पाकिस्तान के इस सांसद ने बच्ची के साथ की सरेआम ये अश्लील हरकत

2 फरवरी 2018

PEOPLE SELLING money on the street as if selling vegetables at the market 0:59

यहां लगती है पैसों की मंडी, सब्जी की तरह सड़क किनारे बिकते हैं नोट

2 फरवरी 2018

video goes viral of Girl dancing on ice on padmaavat ghoomar song 3:42

VIDEO: देखिए बर्फ के ऊपर दीपिका पादुकोण के ‘घूमर’ गाने पर शानदार डांस

2 फरवरी 2018

VIRAL VIDEO OF UP DG HOMEGUARD SURYA KUMAR SHUKLA TAKING RAM TEMPLE PLEDGE 0:26

VIDEO: यूपी के डीजी होमगार्ड ने राम मंदिर के लिए खाई ये कसम

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Afghanistan says Pakistan is supporting terrorism activities after Kabul attack
Pakistan

अफगानिस्तान की खरी-खरी, पाक में खुलेआम घूमते हैं आतंकी, दिए सबूत

2 फरवरी 2018

Research proves Vitamin D3 prevents heart damage
Yoga and Health

शोधकर्ताओं का दावा, दिल को क्षति से बचाता है विटामिन डी3

1 फरवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, There has never been a better time to start living the American dream
America

स्टेट ऑफ द यूनियन के पहले संबोधन में बोले ट्रंप- मेरिट बेस्ड इमिग्रेशन सिस्टम करेंगे लागू

31 जनवरी 2018

Glimpses of Indian culture at Republic Day celebrations in America
America

अमेरिका में मनाया गया 69वां गणतंत्र दिवस, कार्यक्रमों में दिखी भारतीय संस्कृति की झलक

30 जनवरी 2018

America threatened by fitness tracking app reveals army bases
America

ये एप बना अमेरिका के लिए बड़ा खतरा, सेना की खुफिया जानकारी हो रही लीक

29 जनवरी 2018

Sherin adoptive parents leave their biological child on their right
America

शेरिन को गोद लेने वाले माता-पिता ने अपनी जैविक बच्ची पर से छोड़ा अपना अधिकार

29 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.