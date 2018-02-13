अपना शहर चुनें

IS सरगना बगदादी हवाई हमले में हुआ था घायल, CNN ने अमेरिकी अधिकारियों के हवाले से दी जानकारी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वॉशिंगटन Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:34 AM IST
बगदादी, आईएसआईएस - फोटो : SELF
आतंकी संगठन इस्लामिक स्टेट (आईएस) का सरगना अबु बकर अल बगदादी पिछले साल मई में एक हवाई हमले में घायल हो गया था। सीएनएन की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, इसके चलते उसे पांच महीने तक आतंकी गुट पर अपना नियंत्रण छोड़ना पड़ा था। सीएनएन ने कई अमेरिकी अधिकारियों के हवाले से बताया कि मिसाइल हमले के वक्त दुनिया का सबसे मोस्ट वांटेड आतंकी सीरिया में रक्का के पास मौजूद था। 

अमेरिकी खुफिया अधिकारियों का यह आकलन उत्तरी सीरिया में आईएस कैदियों और शरणार्थियों की रिपोर्ट पर आधारित है। ये रिपोर्ट हवाई हमले के कई महीनों बाद सामने आई हैं। हालांकि बगदादी की चोटें जानलेवा नहीं थी लेकिन वह गुट के रोजाना के ऑपरेशनों की निगरानी रखने के काबिल नहीं था।

इसी समय आईएस ने इराक के मोसुल शहर पर अपना कब्जा गंवा दिया और संगठन की राजधानी कहे जाने वाले रक्का को अमेरिकी समर्थक सेनाओं ने घेर लिया था। हालांकि यह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है कि हमले का निशाना बगदादी था या फिर हमले की चपेट में आ गया। इससे पहले भी कई बार बगदादी के मारे जाने या घायल होने की खबरें आती रही हैं लेकिन इनकी कभी पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी। 
