बर्फ जमे तालाब में गिरने से 11 साल के बच्चे की मौत

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:11 AM IST
11 year old boy died after falling through ice on frozen pond
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
बर्फ की झील में गिरने से न्यूयॉर्क के क्वींस में स्थित फॉरेस्ट पार्क में एक 11 साल के बच्चे की मौत हो गई है। पुलिस ने बताया कि बच्चे का नाम एंथोनी पेरेज है। उसे दमकलकर्मियों ने बचाने की पूरी कोशिश की लेकिन वे इसमें नाकाम रहे।

दमकलकर्मी झील में उतरे मगर बाद में बच्चे की मौत हो गई। न्यूयॉर्क के दमकल विभाग ने बताया कि बर्फ में फिसलने से पहले एंथोनी 50 फीट की बर्फ पर चल रहा था। जब दमकलकर्मी उसके पास पहुंचे तो वह बेहोश था और किसी तरह की प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दे रहा था।

बच्चे को दमकर्मी अस्पताल लेकर गए जहां उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। वहीं दो दमकर्मियों का भी हाईपोथर्मिया (शरीर का तापमान कम हो जाना) का इलाज किया गया। पार्क घूमने आने वालों के लिए अधिकारियों ने एक साइन बोर्ड लगाया है जिसमें लिखा है कि बर्फ इतनी मोटी नहीं है कि वह किसी शख्स के वजन को सहन कर सके। 
